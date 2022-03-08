Huge surge in the demand of Verlux Token as over 20% of its allocated token for the Public Sale is filled.

Walsall, West Midlands, UK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verlux is developing its NFT Marketplace, which is in full pace to be launched before the end of Q1 2022, an interactive video of the NFT marketplace can be seen on the Velux's YouTube channel.
The Verlux NFT Marketplace will be powered by it's utility token VLX. Its utility will range from Transaction fees, Featured Listings, rare and limited edition NFT drops Purchases, Staking, Governance etc. to mention but a few.
Following the success of the VLX token pre-sale, Verlux NFT kicks off it's Public Sale which has seen over 20% of the 150 million tokens allotted for the sale round scooped up by investors which is not a surprise as this is the last sale before Exchange listing..
$VLX Token
Minted on the Cardano Blockchain, $VLX is the utility token that will power the Verlux Ecosystem. $VLX has a total supply of 1 billion tokens and will be utilized by token holders in various ways such as: Stake To Earn VLX and Also Stake To Earn Featured NFT Drops, Transaction fees on the Marketplace, Featured Listings, Creator Profile verification and ultimately will serve as a governance system for Verlux Ecosystem on further developments.
Join VLX Public Sale Here: https://sale.verlux.io/
Minimum Buy: 200 ADA
Maximum Buy: 10,000 ADA
Road Ahead for Verlux
The novel and standout feature of Verlux will be its Cross-Chain NFT Swap protocol, giving users the ability to swap their NFTs minted on one blockchain to a different blockchain while retaining its authenticity and data.
The Verlux NFT Marketplace will be a decentralized platform for NFT creators and enthusiasts. Powered by the Cardano Blockchain, the Marketplace will boast of its high scalability, sustainability, and interoperability to offer faster transactions and high confirmation time.
Whitelisting for the Verlux non-custodial staking platform is ongoing, whitelisted candidates will be the first to get a feel of our staking platform and start earning their rewards in VLX tokens which promises up to 47% APY.
Verlux Social Links
Website: https://verlux.io
Telegram: https://t.me/verluxcommunity
Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/2p8dh24y
Discord: https://discord.gg/rAEQYbhKJS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerluxNFT
Gitbook: https://verlux.gitbook.io
Medium: https://verluxnft.medium.com
Media Details Company Name: Verlux Contact Name: Mathias Grunther Email: m.grunther -at- verlux.io Website: https://verlux.io
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.