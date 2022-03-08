Cullinan Oncology to Present Data Demonstrating Breadth and Progress of Its Immuno-Oncology Portfolio at AACR 2022

Five abstracts selected for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022



Data highlight progress on Cullinan Oncology's pipeline of therapeutic candidates CLN-049 (Florentine), CLN-619 (MICA), CLN-617 (Amber), CLN-978 (NexGem), and a novel PD-1 x CD137L fusion protein (Opal)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM ("Cullinan"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapies for cancer patients, today announced that it will present data across five distinct immuno-oncology programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans.

"We are proud to present data across our deep pipeline at AACR 2022 and look forward to sharing our latest research on five immuno-oncology therapies with best- and/or first-in-class potential for patients with cancer," said Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Biologics, of Cullinan Oncology. "The programs that we are presenting at AACR are immune-activating biologics that may alter the tumor microenvironment, co-activate innate and adaptive immunity, or engage T cells for cancer therapy. Our mission is to develop molecules that set a new standard of care in the treatment of cancer and to find solutions for patients in critical need of more effective therapeutic options."

Overall, five abstracts were selected for poster presentations. Data for the following programs will be presented:

Preclinical characterization of CLN-049 and demonstration of its antitumor activity in AML models. CLN-049 demonstrated potent FLT3 target-dependent leukemic cell killing and T cell activation in vitro against cells regardless of FLT3 mutational status, while sparing key normal hematopoietic cell populations. CLN-049 also demonstrated dose dependent anti-tumor efficacy and improved survival in mouse leukemic models. CLN-049 is a FLT3/CD3-bispecific T cell-engaging antibody in an IgG format for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the most common form of acute leukemia in adults with few options for curative treatment. A more extensive preclinical characterization of CLN-049 has been accepted for publication in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer (JITC), titled, "A Novel IgG-based FLT3xCD3 Bispecific Antibody for the Treatment of AML and B-ALL." CLN-049 is currently in a phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AML.





Preclinical data evaluating the ability of CLN-619 to functionally restore the MICA/MICB-NKG2D axis and enhance the binding of MICA to NKG2D on NK cells. CLN-619 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that stabilizes MICA/MICB on the tumor cell surface to promote an antitumor response via activation of both natural killer (NK) cells and certain T cells. CLN-619 is being developed for the treatment of multiple cancer indications and is currently being investigated in a phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced tumors as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy.





Preclinical data demonstrating robust anti-tumor activity of CLN-617, locally in injected tumors and systemically in uninjected tumors. CLN-617 is a first-in-class cytokine fusion protein uniquely combining IL-2 and IL-12 with a collagen binding domain for retention in the tumor microenvironment (TME). Intratumoral retention significantly improves the overall tolerability and efficacy of the cytokine combination. The program is in IND-enabling studies.





Preclinical characterization of CLN-978, a novel CD19/CD3-bispecific construct with extended serum half-life and high potency against target cells expressing very low levels of CD19. The program is in IND-enabling studies.





Preclinical data assessing Opal, an earlier stage immuno-oncology program designed to simultaneously block the PD-1/PD-L1/2 axis and conditionally activate the 4-1BB/CD137 pathway on T cells.



The selected abstracts are now available on the AACR conference website here. Poster presentation details are listed below:

Presentation Details:

Program: CLN-049 (Florentine)

Title: CLN-049 is a bispecific T cell engaging IgG-like antibody targeting FLT3 on AML cells

Abstract Number: 2078

Poster Number: 15

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 1:30-5:00 p.m. CDT/2:30-6:00 p.m. EDT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38

Program: CLN-619 (MICA)

Title: CLN-619, a clinical-stage MICA/MICB-specific IgG1 antibody, restores the MICA/MICB-NKG2D axis to promote NK-mediated tumor cell lysis

Abstract Number: 3506

Poster Number: 8

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 1:30-5:00 p.m. CDT/2:30-6:00 p.m. EDT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

Program: CLN-617 (Amber)

Title: CLN-617 is an IL-2/IL-12 fusion protein with a collagen-anchoring domain that induces potent systemic anti-tumor immunity upon intra-tumoral administration

Abstract Number: 3505

Poster Number: 7

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 1:30-5:00 p.m. CDT/2:30-6:00 p.m. EDT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

Program: CLN-978 (NexGem)

Title: Preclinical characterization of a next-generation CD19/CD3-bispecific T cell engager with extended serum half-life and superior potency against CD19-low target cells

Abstract Number: 2077

Poster Number: 15

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:30-5:00 p.m. CDT/2:30-6:00 p.m. EDT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38

Program: PD-1 x CD137L fusion protein (Opal)

Title: Opal is a conditional 4-1BB agonistic fusion protein comprising trimerized 4-1BB ligand and a high affinity variant of the extracellular domain of PD-1

Abstract Number: 2076

Poster Number: 14

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:30-5:00 p.m. CDT/2:30-6:00 p.m. EDT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38

