Sky Wellness™ to Debut D Oh Gee™ and EquineX™ at the 2022 Global Pet Expo

PHOENIX, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announced today Sky Wellness™, the leading challenger brand in the CBD CPG industry, will be making their trade show debut of the D Oh Gee™ and EquineX™ brands at the upcoming Global Pet Expo presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). The trade show is the pet industry's premier event and will feature Sky Wellness's entire portfolio of premium CBD animal care products.
D Oh Gee™ designed for dogs, is a line of broad spectrum, USA grown and manufactured CBD pet products, holistically created for supportive, natural care for both physical and mental well-being. Each product has been perfectly formulated for supportive care for joint wellness, mobility, and calming aid during environmental stress. The collection includes CBD Dog Oil Drops, CBD Daily Duck Bites, and CBD Daily Turkey Chewies, which just won 2022 Product of the Year in the CBD Pet category, awarded by 40,000 independent American shoppers (Kantar). All products use simple and natural ingredients, 100% natural flavoring, are independently lab tested through 6 panels of tests, and are 100% THC free.
Sky Wellness™ will also be showcasing the EquineX™ collection of CBD wellness products for horses. EquineX™ features both broad spectrum and full spectrum products that are USA grown and manufactured, and always lab tested. These horse CBD products are specially formulated for supportive, natural care for equines' physical and mental well-being. The collection includes CBD Horse Supplement Granules, CBD Horse Muscle & Joint Rub, and CBD Horse Bites.
"Since the infancy of our brands, bringing D Oh Gee™ and EquineX™ CBD products to Global Pet Expo has always been a mission of ours. We understand the importance of retailers and consumers in being able to showcase true product innovations through trusted suppliers in the emerging and sometimes murky CBD pet industry," said Brook Bacon, VP, Marketing & GM Animal Products at Sky Wellness. "Overall CBD pet products are one of the largest drivers of growth across all retail channels, and we are excited to bring our award-winning innovations and quality CBD pet products to the forefront of that marketplace."
The Global Pet Expo will take place March 23-25 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. For additional information about D Oh Gee™ and EquineX™ along with laboratory testing results on every product, please visit skywellness.com.
ABOUT SKY WELLNESS
Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness™, CBDaF!™, D Oh Gee™, EquineX™ , and RipD, the company makes, markets, and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being, and make people and their animals… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness's portfolio of CBD brands will be available in more than 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.
PRESS CONTACT
Mai Vu
VERY New York
mai@verynewyork.com
