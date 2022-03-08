Associated Press Joins Growing List of Media Outlets That Have Retracted, Corrected, or Clarified the False Claim Made Against ShotSpotter Originally Published by VICE Media

FREMONT, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate, and deter crime, today announced that the Associated Press has joined a growing list of media outlets that have retracted, corrected, or clarified their reporting of a demonstrably false claim that was originally published by VICE Media. The global news organization also corrected its reporting to explain that a ShotSpotter forensic report was in fact admissible as evidence in a 2014 California case. After correcting its reporting, the Associated Press notified all publishers who had originally received the uncorrected article.



The Associated Press joined the Daily Mail, The Register, the University of Illinois at Chicago Law Review, Data Science Central, and the tech publication Hot Hardware in backing away from the demonstrably false accusation that, at the request of police, ShotSpotter changed the coordinates of gunfire to an intersection where the car of Chicago's Michael Williams had been seen as VICE had previously claimed. As the court records demonstrate, the company's real-time alert from the night of the shooting and its later detailed forensic report both included GPS coordinates and maps placing the gunfire at the exact same intersection:









ShotSpotter notified the Court of the actions of the Associated Press and the other publishers in a March 7 court filing.

"VICE launched the viral lie that ShotSpotter had conspired with police to frame people," said ShotSpotter legal counsel Megan L. Meier, Partner at Clare Locke LLP. "That lie was taken as fact by other media outlets and quickly spread through social media and respected civil rights and criminal justice organizations, undermining the trust that ShotSpotter has earned over the past 25 years."

"VICE grossly misrepresented how ShotSpotter carefully and faithfully prepares court-admissible forensic evidence and expert witness testimony for criminal shooting proceedings," said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. "I'm glad publishers have made the effort to review the court records for themselves."

ShotSpotter's complaint against VICE Media can be found here, and a press release announcing the lawsuit can be found here.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 200 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. ShotSpotter's platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection and alerting system; Investigative tools that immediately generate leads and streamline case management to accelerate crime solving and improve clearance rates; and patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Media Relations:



ShotSpotter, Inc.

Jerome Filip

510-203-0934

jfilip@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations:



Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com



