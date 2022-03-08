Fareportal Joins Meals on Wheels of Staten Island in 50 Year Celebration

New York, NY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing a company tradition of supporting their local community, Fareportal, the travel technology company behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, is supporting Meals on Wheels of Staten Island with a donation and other support for their upcoming Gala in honor of the organization's 50th year of providing service to the Staten Island community.
Meals on Wheels of Staten Island is leading the effort to ensure elderly people in the community receive nutritious meals and the human connection required to help them live independently. The organization currently serves over three-quarters of a million meals each year. Unique to the organization is the frequency of service. Meals are delivered two times per day, 5 days per week, augmented by three frozen meals which can be delivered on Saturday for use over the weekend.
Sam S. Jain, Fareportal Founder & Executive Chairman, comments, "New York is our company's home, and we are committed to providing care and support to our local communities in need. We are very proud of our association with Meals on Wheels of Staten Island and will continue to support their efforts to enhance the lives of our local seniors."
"This year, as Meals on Wheels of Staten Island is celebrating its 50th anniversary of providing home-delivered meals to frail homebound elderly on Staten Island, we express our very sincere appreciation to CheapOair for its generous ongoing support, received again this year. CheapOair is clearly regarded as a partner in our ability to never have a waiting list and to deliver two meals daily to older adults," says Joseph Tornello, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Staten Island.
Those interested in supporting Meals on Wheels of Staten Island can reach them here.
About Fareportal
Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.
Kathi Moore Fareportal 646-738-7813 kathi.moore@fareportal.com
