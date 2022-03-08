Ring Energy to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference and 50th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. REI ("Ring" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held in in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022. Paul McKinney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Dyes, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Corporate Strategy will host in-person one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference. A pre-recorded virtual presentation done by Mr. McKinney and an accompanying slide deck prepared in conjunction with the Roth event will be posted on Ring's web site, www.ringenergy.com in the "News, Presentations & Events" section of the site on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Ring will also participate in the 50th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 21-23, 2022, where Messrs. McKinney and Dyes will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. An updated investor deck prepared in conjunction with the Howard Weil Conference will be posted on the Company's web site, www.ringenergy.com on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
About Ring Energy, Inc.
Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.
Contact Information
Al Petrie Advisors
Al Petrie, Senior Partner
Phone: 281-975-2146
Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com
