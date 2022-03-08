ñol

HCI Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

by Globe Newswire
March 8, 2022 4:37 PM | 92 min read

TAMPA, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. HCI, a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 - Financial Results
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.4 million or $0.01 diluted earnings per share compared with net income of $2.7 million or $0.35 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.1 million or $0.14 diluted loss per share compared with adjusted net income of $1.8 million or $0.22 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as "GAAP").

Consolidated gross written premiums of $189.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 35.9% from $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Homeowners Choice gross premiums written grew from $97.2 million to $103.4 million and TypTap Insurance Company gross premiums written grew from $42.1 million to $85.9 million.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $156.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 43.8% from $109.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned grew from $85.1 million to $100.3 million and TypTap gross premiums earned grew from $24.0 million to $56.5 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $54.6 million from $44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and represented 34.8% and 40.5%, respectively, of gross premiums earned. The increase was a result of the growth in both Homeowners Choice and TypTap.

Net investment income increased to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in income from limited partnership investments, real estate investments and an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture offset by a decrease in interest income from fixed-maturity security investments.

Net unrealized investment gains were $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $1.3 million of net unrealized investment gains for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $63.2 million compared with $40.4 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was attributable to the company's growing premium base and storm related losses from events in its four northeastern states.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $24.2 million compared with $14.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase relates to the growth of TypTap, and the amortization of costs associated with the quota share arrangements with United Property & Casualty.

General and administrative personnel expenses increased to $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 due to staffing increases to establish TypTap Insurance Group and increased stock-based compensation expense.

Full Year 2021 - Financial Results
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $7.2 million or $0.21 diluted earnings per share compared with $27.6 million or $3.49 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a one-time gain of $37.0 million on an involuntary sale of real estate included in the company's 2020 results offset somewhat by an increase in net income from the company's investment portfolio in 2021.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $6.2 million or $0.10 diluted earnings per share compared with $27.1 million or $3.44 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2020. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums for the twelve-month periods increased 33.8% to $674.4 million in 2021 from $504.2 million in 2020. Homeowners Choice gross premiums written grew from $399.3 million to $426.9 million and TypTap gross premiums written grew from $104.9 million to $247.5 million.

Consolidated gross premiums earned for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased to $577.0 million from $415.9 million during the same period in 2020. Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned grew from $337.1 million to $401.1 million and TypTap gross premiums earned grew from $78.8 million to $175.9 million.

Premiums ceded for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $199.7 million or 34.6% of gross premiums earned compared with $153.5 million or 36.9% of gross premiums earned during the same period in 2020 as a result of the growth in both Homeowners Choice and TypTap.

Net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $12.3 million compared with $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The $7.7 million increase was primarily due to an increase in income from limited partnership investments and an increase in net income from real estate investments.

Net realized investment gains for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased to $6.5 million from $1.0 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to net gains from selling equity securities.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $227.5 million and $160.0 million, respectively. The increase was attributable to the company's growing premium base and losses from the re-estimation of prior year storms Hurricane Sally and Tropical Storm Eta. The consolidated gross loss ratio was 39.4% in 2021 compared to 38.5% in 2020.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $93.7 million compared with $53.9 million in the same period in 2020. The increase relates to the growth of TypTap, and the amortization of increased costs associated with the quota share arrangements with United Property & Casualty.

Management Commentary
"In 2021 we grew our premiums by a third and we reported a profit for the year," said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. "Further, we deleveraged our balance sheet and grew book value by 24%. We enter 2022 poised for another year of profitable growth."

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call tomorrow, March 9, 2022, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 823326

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through April 8, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 44444

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:
Catherine Adcock
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-6860
catherine@gatewayir.com 

- Tables to follow -


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
        Consolidated Balance Sheets        
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
       
Assets      
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $41,953 and $70,265, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $588, respectively) $42,583  $71,722 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $46,276 and $47,029, respectively)  51,740   51,130 
Limited partnership investments  28,133   27,691 
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity  363   705 
Real estate investments  73,896   74,472 
Total investments  196,715   225,720 
       
Cash and cash equivalents  628,943   431,341 
Restricted cash  2,400   2,400 
Accrued interest and dividends receivable  353   588 
Income taxes receivable  4,084   4,554 
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $1,750 and $2,053, respectively)  68,157   68,382 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  26,355   36,376 
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:      
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 in 2021 and 2020)  11,985   14,127 
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $90 and $85, respectively)  64,665   71,019 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  57,695   43,858 
Property and equipment, net  14,232   12,767 
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases  2,204   4,002 
Intangible assets, net  10,636   3,568 
Funds withheld for assumed business  73,716    
Other assets  14,717   22,611 
       
Total assets $1,176,857  $941,313 
       
Liabilities and Equity      
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $237,165  $212,169 
Unearned premiums  366,744   269,399 
Advance premiums  13,771   11,370 
Assumed reinsurance balances payable     87 
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses  4,017    
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable  19,318   9,764 
Accrued expenses  15,453   10,181 
Deferred income taxes, net  11,739   11,925 
Revolving credit facility  15,000   23,750 
Long-term debt  45,504   156,511 
Lease liabilities - operating leases  2,203   4,014 
Other liabilities  31,485   31,007 
       
Total liabilities  762,399   740,177 
       
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable noncontrolling interest  89,955    
       
Equity:      
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,131,399 and 7,785,617 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively)      
Additional paid-in capital  76,077    
Retained income  246,790   199,592 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes  498   1,544 
Total stockholders' equity  323,365   201,136 
Noncontrolling interests  1,138    
Total equity  324,503   201,136 
       
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $1,176,857  $941,313 



HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended 
  December 31,   December 31, 
  2021  2020   2021  2020 
Revenue               
                
Gross premiums earned $156,853  $109,056   $577,044    $415,918 
Premiums ceded  (54,629)  (44,154)   (199,741)    (153,458)
                
Net premiums earned  102,224   64,902    377,303     262,460 
                
Net investment income  2,586   1,320    12,335     4,564 
Net realized investment gains (losses)  1,520   1,632    6,472     1,000 
Net unrealized investment gains  2,012   1,260    1,363     679 
Credit losses on investments     (15)        (611)
Policy fee income  1,033   951    3,995     3,522 
Gain on involuntary conversion              36,969 
Other  2,945   263    6,447     1,854 
                
Total revenue  112,320   70,313    407,915     310,437 
                
Expenses               
                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  63,193   40,372    227,525     160,036 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses  24,158   14,832    93,732     53,859 
General and administrative personnel expenses  13,695   5,860    45,428     33,829 
Interest expense  657   2,888    6,400     11,734 
Loss on repurchases of convertible senior notes              150 
Loss on extinguishment of debt              98 
Debt conversion expense  481       1,754      
Other operating expenses  7,598   3,449    21,843     13,803 
                
Total expenses  109,782   67,401    396,682     273,509 
                
Income before income taxes  2,538   2,912    11,233     36,928 
                
Income tax expense  1,103   205    3,991     9,348 
                
Net income $1,435  $2,707   $7,242    $27,580 
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (2,224)      (7,399)     
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  817       2,013      
                
Net income after noncontrolling interests $28  $2,707   $1,856    $27,580 
                
Basic earnings per share $0.01  $0.35   $0.23    $3.55 
                
Diluted earnings per share $0.01  $0.35   $0.21    $3.49 
                
Dividends per share $0.40  $0.40   $1.60    $1.60 



HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
GAAP December 31, 2021  December 31, 2021 
  Loss  Shares (a)  Per Share  Income  Shares (a)  Per Share 
  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Net income $1,435        $7,242       
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (2,224)        (7,399)      
Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities  882         2,013       
Net income attributable to HCI  93         1,856       
Less: (loss) income attributable to participating securities  1         (24)      
Basic Earnings Per Share:                  
Income allocated to common stockholders  94   9,326  $0.01   1,832   8,092  $0.23 
                   
Effect of Dilutive Securities:*                  
Stock options     260         207    
Warrants     400         281    
                   
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                  
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $94   9,986  $0.01  $1,832   8,580  $0.21 
                   
(a) Shares in thousands. 
* Convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect. 
  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net (loss) income is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net (loss) income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021
GAAP Net income    $1,435       $7,242   
Net unrealized investment gains $(2,012)      $(1,363)     
Less: Tax effect at 23.79265% $479       $324      
Net adjustment to Net income    $(1,533)      $(1,039)  
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (loss) income    $(98)      $6,203   



HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted (loss) income per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net (loss) income is presented below.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
Non-GAAP December 31, 2021  December 31, 2021 
  Loss  Shares (a)  Per Share  Income  Shares (a)  Per Share 
  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) $(98)       $6,203       
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (2,224)       $(7,399)      
Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities  892         2,024       
Net (loss) income attributable to HCI  (1,430)        828       
Less: Income attributable to participating securities  105         55       
                   
Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                  
(Loss) income allocated to common stockholders  (1,325)  9,326  $(0.14)  883   8,092  $0.11 
                   
Effect of Dilutive Securities:*                  
Stock options**              207    
Warrants**              281    
                   
Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                  
(Loss) income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $(1,325) $9,326  $(0.14) $883  $8,580  $0.10 
                   
(a) Shares in thousands. 
* Convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.
**For the three months ended December 31, 2021, stock options and warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.		 
  

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021
GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share    $0.01       $0.21   
Net unrealized investment gains $(0.21)      $(0.16)     
Less: Tax effect at 23.79265% $0.06       $0.05      
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS    $(0.15)      $(0.11)  
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS    $(0.14)      $0.10   

