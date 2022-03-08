Olema Oncology Announces Poster Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (("Olema" or "Olema Oncology, NASDAQ:OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced plans to present two posters related to nonclinical data for OP-1250, a potent, oral complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 8-13, 2022.
Details of the poster presentations are as follows:
Title: Precision run-on sequencing (PRO-seq) analysis of a treatment time course in ER+ breast cancer cell lines reveals the transcriptional changes underlying response to complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) OP-1250
Abstract: 5375
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Mechanisms of Drug Action
Session Type: E-Poster
Title: OP-1250 prevents tumor spread in a model of metastatic mutant ERα+ breast cancer
Abstract: 1618
Session Category: Tumor Biology
Session Title: Cell Line and Animal Models
Session Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 11
The poster presentations will be available on Friday, April 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET on the conference meeting platform and on Olema's website under the Science section.
About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally-available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and in Phase 1b combination with palbociclib, in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Contact: Eva Stroynowski Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations eva@olema.com
