Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness Announces Grand Opening

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals, a new state-of-the-art system of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announced today the grand opening of its Inverness location. Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals care for patients with debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as stroke and brain injury, as well as other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.



Reunion CEO Lonnie Martinez worked with rehabilitation physicians, specialized rehabilitation nurses, physical, occupational, and speech therapists, and hospital support team members to begin preparation for the Inverness Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital opening. Today, Lonnie says that he is grateful to belong to a "culture where people are inspired to put forth their best effort and are excited to meet new possibilities" within the Inverness community.

Reunion Inverness will use innovative technologies and therapies to offer superior and individualized care to patients that need rehabilitative support. The Inverness location has 40 private patient suites, two large hi-tech therapy gyms, and an outdoor courtyard for relaxation and therapy activities, as well as large common rooms and an on-site café for family and friend visitation. This mindful and unique design emblemizes Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals' dedication to upholding a high standard of personalized care for all patients.

For Lonnie, this personalized care extends far beyond a patient's recovery journey. He wants to know about his patients "hobbies, what they do for fun, what motivates them, [and] who their family is," because, like the rest of the Inverness team, he believes that each patient's rehabilitation journey is just as unique as they are. Today, the Inverness team looks forward to the opportunity to help patients with their recovery journeys.

With a goal to implement industry-leading programs with the top caregivers in the area, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness provides patients the specialized treatment options they need to regain their confidence and reunite with their friends, families, and communities. To learn more about Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness, please visit https://reunionrehabhospital.com/locations/inverness/

About Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals is a group of hospitals developed by Reunion IRF, a partnership between America Development & Investments and Brandon Holdings to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. Reunion Hospital Inverness marks the fourth opening of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals. Visit reunionrehabhospital.com to see all of our locations and find us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About America Development & Investments

ADI was founded in 2001 with a primary focus on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, the ADI team has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate across a range of commercial product types including, medical office, mixed-use office and residential, assisted living facilities, athletic clubs, and specialty medical including hospitals. The ADI team has completed more than 80 projects at a value of over $2 Billion. The Company manages all development activities from market analysis to site selection and entitlements, design team coordination, construction management, development, financing, and disposition of properties. For more information, visit https://www.americadevelopment.com/

