Theratechnologies to Present Three Posters at AACR Including New In Vivo TH1902 Preclinical Data Demonstrating Tumor Growth Inhibition of Human Cancer Stem-Like Cells (CD133+) in Both Triple-Negative Breast and Ovarian Cancers

MONTREAL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies" or "the Company") TH THTX, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that three poster abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) to be held April 8-13, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Company will present new in vivo TH1902 preclinical data demonstrating tumor growth inhibition of human cancer stem-like cells (CD133+) in both triple-negative breast and ovarian cancers. Theratechnologies will also present new in vivo data on anti-cancer efficacy of TH1902 against ovarian and endometrial cancers, in addition to the inhibitory effect of TH1902 on subcutaneous melanoma xenografts and formation of lung metastases in a syngeneic mouse model.
The poster abstract details and presentation sessions are as follows:
(All posters will go live on AACR's website on Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m. ET)
Title: "TH1902, a SORT1 docetaxel peptide-drug conjugate, inhibits tumor growth of human cancer stem-like cells (CD133+) from both triple-negative breast cancers and ovarian cancers"
Presentation Type: In person and e-Poster
Session Date and Time: April 11, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM (On-demand e-poster display)
Title: "Anti-cancer efficacy of TH1902, a SORT1 docetaxel peptide-drug conjugate, against ovarian and endometrial cancers xenografts alone or in combination with carboplatin"
Presentation Type: In person and e-Poster
Session Date and Time: April 11, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM (On-demand e-poster display)
Title: "The peptide-drug conjugate TH1902 inhibits growth of subcutaneous melanoma xenografts and formation of lung metastases in a syngeneic mouse model"
Presentation Type: In person and e-Poster
Session Date and Time: April 11, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM (On-demand e-poster display)
All of the above Abstracts will be made publicly available today, March 8, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. (EST) https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies TH THTX is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
