Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CMPI ("Checkmate"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced that it will present biomarker data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 8-13, 2022. An e-poster will be made available online starting Friday, April 8 at 1:00pm ET.
Poster Presentation Details:
Title: Novel transcriptional signatures associated with antitumor activity in vidutolimod (vidu)-treated patients (pts) with anti-PD-1-refractory melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Presenting Author: Art Krieg, M.D.
Abstract #: LB107
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 2
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:00am - 12:30pm CT
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 17, Poster Board #1
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals' product candidate, vidutolimod (CMP-001), is an advanced generation Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, delivered as a biologic virus-like particle utilizing a CpG-A oligodeoxynucleotide as a key component, designed to trigger the body's innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.
