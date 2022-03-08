DeFi, NFTs, and More: Upstate Interactive Unveils New Website Featuring Recent Blockchain Advancements and Behind-The-Scenes Video

Syracuse, NY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Upstate Interactive, a women-owned Web3 software development and consulting company, has launched its new website unveiling recent blockchain projects, extensive technical expertise, and a behind-the-scenes company video.
The new site focuses on the company's passion for Web3 and provides insight into how they help organizations discover, implement, and experience the benefits of public blockchain solutions. In addition to its recent work alongside companies in the blockchain space, the company showcases its team members and overall purpose across its new digital presence.
"Our Web3 expertise allows us to help organizations navigate the blockchain space through consulting, custom smart contract development, and dApp creation," said Zoe Koulouris Augustinos, Partner and Co-founder of Upstate Interactive. "Our new website is a true reflection of that expertise and experience, and we invite everyone to see what we're about and what makes us different."
With revamped designs, an inventive user experience, and a high-level development process overview, organizations can visit upstateinteractive.io to see how the UI team is building the future of Web3, today.
About Upstate Interactive
Founded in 2016, Upstate Interactive is a women-owned Web3 software development and consulting company focused on building a better world with decentralized technology. With experience in blockchain and custom software development, the versatile team builds distributed applications and smart contracts on Ethereum, supporting DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and diverse software projects for the modern enterprise. For more information on Upstate Interactive, please visit upstateinteractive.io
Brittany Williams brittany (at) upstateinteractive.io https://www.upstateinteractive.io
