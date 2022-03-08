C4 Therapeutics to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

- Clinical Data from Cohort A of the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of CFT7455, a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader, Accepted as Late-Breaker Poster Presentation –

- New Pre-clinical Data from CFT7455; CFT8634, a BRD9 Degrader; and CFT1946, a BRAF V600X Degrader, Accepted as Oral Presentations –



- Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for April 8, 2022, at 2 PM ET–



WATERTOWN, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) CCCC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced that the Company will present a poster and three oral presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place between April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually.

Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting 2022 :

Title : CFT7455: Pharmacokinetic (PK) Profile of a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader, CFT7455, Enables Significant Potency Advantage over Other IKZF1/3 Degraders in Models of Multiple Myeloma (MM) and the Results of the Initial Treatment Cohort from a First-in-Human (FIH) Phase 1/2 Study of CFT7455 in MM Abstract Number : CT186, Poster Time : Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CT Location : New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 33 Presenter : Sagar Lonial, M.D., FACP, chief medical officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University; professor and chair, department of hematology and medical oncology, Emory University School of Medicine





Abstract Number : 7922, Oral Time : Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:15 AM -11:45 AM CT Location : New Orleans Convention Center, La Nouvelle Orleans A-B Session : New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 3 Presenter : Jim Henderson, Ph.D., vice president of chemistry, C4 Therapeutics





: The discovery and characterization of CFT7455: A Potent and Selective Degrader of IKZF1/3 for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Title : The Discovery and Characterization of CFT8634: A Potent and Selective Degrader of BRD9 for the Treatment of SMARCB1-perturbed Cancers Abstract Number : 7756, Oral Time : Sunday, April 10, 2022, 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM CT Location : New Orleans Convention Center, La Nouvelle Orleans A-B Session : New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2 Presenter : Kate Jackson, Ph.D., senior director of chemistry, C4 Therapeutics

Title : Preclinical Evaluation of CFT1946 as a Selective Degrader of Mutant BRAF for the Treatment of BRAF Driven Cancers Abstract Number : 2158, Oral Time : Monday, April 11 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM CT Location : New Orleans Convention Center, Great Hall AD Session : Emerging New Anticancer Agents Presenter : Mathew Sowa, Ph.D., senior director, proteomics and ubiquitin proteasome system biology, C4 Therapeutics

In addition to these data presentations, Chris Nasveschuk, senior vice president, chemistry, will be participating in the Targeted Protein Degradation: Access to New Medicines by Drugging Challenging Targets educational session on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5:30 PM to 5:50 PM CT.

Investor Webcast Information

C4T will host an investor webcast on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2 PM ET to discuss the CFT7455 Cohort A clinical data that will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting. The webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.c4therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on C4T's website for 30 days following the event.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) CCCC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transform patients' lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

About CFT7455

CFT7455 is an orally bioavailable MonoDAC™ (Monofunctional Degradation Activating Compound) designed to be highly potent and selective against its intended targets of Ikaros (IKZF1) and Aiolos (IKZF3). CFT7455 binds with high affinity to the E3 ligase adapter protein, cereblon, to target and degrade IKZF1/3 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHLs), including peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). In pre-clinical studies, CFT7455 has demonstrated potent and selective protein degradation with favorable pharmacological properties. The Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for CFT7455 in June 2021 and is actively enrolling patients in the ongoing trial. More information about this trial may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, express or implied statements regarding our ability to develop potential therapies for patients; the design and potential efficacy of our therapeutic approaches; the predictive capability of our TORPEDO® platform in the development of novel, selective, orally bioavailable degraders; the potential timing, design and advancement of our pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, including the potential timing for regulatory authorization related to clinical trials; our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials; our ability to replicate results achieved in our pre-clinical studies or clinical trials in any future studies or trials; our ability to present pre-clinical and/or clinical data at medical meetings or in other forums at the times anticipated or planned; and regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, advancement and conduct of pre-clinical and clinical studies and other development requirements for our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will cost more to develop or may not be successfully developed and commercialized; and the risk that the results of pre-clinical studies and/or clinical trials will or will not be predictive of results in connection with future studies or trials. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in C4 Therapeutics' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and C4 Therapeutics undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

