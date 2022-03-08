IO Biotech Announces Acceptance of Abstract to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting on April 8, 2022

Clinical Update from Phase 1/2 study of IO102-IO103 in Combination with Nivolumab in Metastatic Melanoma from New Data Cut as of December 1, 2021
Multiple Subgroup Analyses Will be Presented for the First Time, Including in Poor Prognosis Patients
NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech IOBT, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform, announced today that an abstract from its MM1636 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating IO102-IO103 in metastatic melanoma has been accepted for presentation as an e-poster at the American Association of Cancer Research conference (AACR), to be held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Presentation Details
Poster Title: High clinical efficacy in poor prognosis patients with metastatic melanoma treated with an IDO/PD-L1 peptide vaccine in combination with nivolumab
Session Title: Phase II Clinical Trials
e-Poster Number: CT535
The abstract and the e-Poster will be available beginning Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET.
About the MM1636 Clinical Trial
The MM1636 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03047928), an investigator-initiated trial at the Copenhagen University Hospital, Herlev, enrolled 30 patients with metastatic melanoma. In this Phase 1/2 clinical trial, patients received the multi-antigen immunotherapeutic, IO102-IO103, in combination with the anti-programmed death 1 (PD-1) antibody nivolumab as first line treatment. Patients were treated with nivolumab every second week as long as there was a clinical benefit or no adverse events prohibiting further treatment. IO102-IO103 was given from the start of administration of nivolumab and every second week for the first six weeks and thereafter, every fourth week for 41 weeks. The trial objectives were to assess safety, immune response in blood and biopsies as well as efficacy.
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform. The T-win® platform is a novel approach to cancer immunotherapy designed to activate naturally occurring T cells to target immunosuppressive mechanisms. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead immuno-oncology candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through clinical and preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional offices within the United States (New York, New York and Rockville, Maryland) and United Kingdom (Monmouthshire).
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding future clinical trials, are based on IO Biotech's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.
Company Contact:
Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D.
CEO and founder of IO Biotech
mz@iobiotech.com
Keith Vendola, M.D.
CFO
IO Biotech, Inc.
kv@iobiotech.com
Investor Inquiries:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Raena Mina, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
646-606-1438
rmina@lifescicomms.com
