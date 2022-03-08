Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that five abstracts have been accepted for presentation – including a mini symposium on the clinical activity of its Wee1 inhibitor, ZN-c3, in uterine serous carcinoma – at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. The meeting will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 8-13, 2022.



"We are thrilled that five presentations will be highlighted at the upcoming AACR Annual Meeting, all of which continue to showcase our Wee1 inhibitor's versatility as a monotherapy and in combination across tumor types," commented Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. "We are especially looking forward to unveiling our first cut of data from our Phase 1b combination study in advanced ovarian cancer, in addition to presenting additional data from the USC expansion cohort of the Phase 1 monotherapy trial. To date, ZN-c3 has demonstrated durable clinical activity and good tolerability in varying indications, and we are excited to further explore this candidate's potential as we investigate its synergy with internal and external combinations."

Mini Symposium Presentation:

Title: Safety and clinical activity of single-agent ZN-c3, an oral WEE1 inhibitor, in a Phase 1 trial in subjects with recurrent or advanced uterine serous carcinoma (USC)

Presenter: Funda Meric-Bernstam, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session: Patient Selection Strategies for Molecularly Targeted Agents in Clinical Trials

Presentation Number: CT029

Session Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. CT

Poster Presentations:

Title: A Phase 1b dose-escalation study of ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, in combination with chemotherapy (CT) in subjects with platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian, peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer

Presenter: Siqing Fu, M.D., Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session: Phase I Clinical Trials 1

Abstract Number: CT148

Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 2022 from 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. CT

Title: ZN-c3, a potent and selective Wee-1 inhibitor demonstrates anti-tumor activities in combination with other targeted therapies and overcomes PARP inhibitor resistance

Presenter: Fernando Doñate, Ph.D., Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Session: DNA Damage Response and Repair

Abstract Number: 2606

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 9:00 – 12:30 p.m. CT

Title: BH3 mimetics synergize with the Wee1 inhibitor ZN-c3 by activating caspases which induce DNA damage and degrade key proteins

Presenter: Fernando Doñate, Ph.D., Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Session: DNA Damage Response and Repair

Abstract Number: 2605

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 9:00 – 12:30 p.m. CT

Title: Combination of the BCL-2 inhibitor ZN-d5 with the WEE1 inhibitor ZN-c3 shows additive or synergistic anti-tumor activity in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) models

Presenter: Hooman Izadi, Ph.D., Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Session: DNA Damage Response and Repair

Abstract Number: 2591

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 9:00 – 12:30 p.m. CT

The three preclinical poster abstracts are currently available on the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 website at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022/.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-c5 and ZN-d5 to its joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com . Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the development, potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates in the Unites States and globally, plans and timing for the initiation of and the release of data from our clinical trials and our ability to meet other key milestones, our participation in upcoming events and presentations, and the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted and may continue to adversely impact our business, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials; our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of our lead product candidates; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; significant costs as a result of operating as a public company and risks related to our ceasing to qualify as an emerging growth company after December 31, 2021; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Roy

Solebury Trout

aroy@soleburytrout.com