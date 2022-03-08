Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present Updates for Three Preclinical Immuno-Oncology Pipeline Programs at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that it will present posters for three of the company's preclinical pipeline programs at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held in-person and virtually at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA from April 8-13, 2022.



"We are pleased to present three poster presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting that highlight the significant progress made by our research team and the depth of our expertise in myeloid biology. We are continuing to expand our Boltbody™ ISAC platform with advanced CEA- and PD-L1-targeting ISACs, both of which have the potential to provide cancer patients with new options where few treatments are currently available. We are expanding our pipeline beyond ISACs through the development of our novel myeloid modulating antibody, BDC-3042, which repolarizes tumor-associated macrophages, or TAMs, into tumor destructive macrophages via agonism of Dectin-2," said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Three of Bolt Biotherapeutics' preclinical programs will be featured in poster presentations: (1) BDC-2034, a CEA-targeting immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) expected to enter clinical development in the second half of 2022, (2) BDC-3042, a Dectin-2-targeting, myeloid-modulating antibody anticipated to enter clinical development in 2023, and (3) a PD-L1-targeting ISAC. These posters will highlight updates on preclinical research for each of the programs, demonstrating anti-tumor activity and supporting future clinical development for all three programs.

Poster presentation sessions will be conducted in-person and available electronically on April 12 and 13 and will be published in Proceedings of the AACR. Details for each presentation can be seen below and on the AACR website.

Title: The CEA-targeted ISAC, BDC-2034, shows preclinical efficacy associated with innate immune activation, phagocytosis, and myeloid reprogramming

Presenter: William G. Mallet, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CST

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38

Poster Board Number: 26

Abstract Number: 2911

Title: Dectin-2 agonist antibodies reprogram tumor-associated macrophages to drive anti-tumor immunity

Presenter: Shelley Ackerman, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CST

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

Poster Board Number: 26

Abstract Number: 2883

Title: PD-L1-targeted ISAC combines myeloid cell activation, immune-checkpoint inhibition and ADCP to improve anti-tumor efficacy over anti-PD-L1 antibodies in preclinical models

Presenter: Justin Kenkel, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CST

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 39

Poster Board Number: 11

Abstract Number: 4252

About the Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform

ISACs are a new category of immunotherapy that combines the precision of antibody targeting with the strength of the innate and adaptive immune systems. Boltbody ISACs comprise three primary components: a tumor-targeting antibody, a non-cleavable linker, and a proprietary immune stimulant to activate the patient's innate immune system. By initially targeting a single marker on the surface of a patient's tumor cells, an ISAC can create a new immune response by activating and recruiting myeloid cells. The activated myeloid cells start a feed-forward loop by releasing cytokines and chemokines, chemical signals that attract other immune cells and lower the activation threshold for an immune response. This reprograms the tumor microenvironment and invokes an adaptive immune response that targets the tumor, which can lead to the conversion of immunologically "cold" tumors to "hot" tumors with the goal of durable responses for patients with cancer.



About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt Bio's proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs) are designed to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. BDC-1001 is a HER2-targeting Boltbody ISAC in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing BDC-2034, a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2. BDC-3042 is the first candidate to be advanced from the company's myeloid modulator platform. In addition, Bolt Bio is developing new immuno-oncology Boltbody ISACs through strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our ability to achieve upcoming milestones for our product candidates and the success and results of our pipeline programs and our ability to provide cancer patients with new options, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or become commercialized. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.boltbio.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

