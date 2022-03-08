ñol

Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

by Globe Newswire
March 8, 2022 4:30 PM | 4 min read

MONTREAL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. TCL held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:

 ForWithhold
 Number%Number%
Peter Brues300,219,77299.78%661,0640.22%
Jacynthe Côté300,610,95799.91%269,8790.09%
Nelson Gentiletti299,968,86299.70%911,9740.30%
Yves Leduc300,631,49299.92%249,3440.08%
Isabelle Marcoux295,660,85898.27%5,219,9781.73%
Nathalie Marcoux295,843,86298.33%5,036,9741.67%
Pierre Marcoux295,848,05398.33%5,032,7831.67%
Rémi Marcoux296,114,75798.42%4,766,0791.58%
Anna Martini300,554,47399.89%326,3630.11%
Mario Plourde293,190,81197.44%7,690,0252.56%
Jean Raymond300,617,86499.91%262,9720.09%
Annie Thabet300,558,29899.89%322,5380.11%

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a North American leader in flexible packaging and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. TCL, known as TC Transcontinental, has about 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had over C$2.6 billion of revenue for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

For information: 
  
MediaFinancial Community
  
Nathalie St-JeanYan Lapointe
Senior Advisor, Corporate CommunicationsDirector, Investor Relations
TC TranscontinentalTC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3581Telephone: 514-954-3574
nathalie.st-jean@tc.tcyan.lapointe@tc.tc

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Annual Meetings & Shareholder RightsPress Releases

