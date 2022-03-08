Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. TCL held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:
|For
|Withhold
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Peter Brues
|300,219,772
|99.78%
|661,064
|0.22%
|Jacynthe Côté
|300,610,957
|99.91%
|269,879
|0.09%
|Nelson Gentiletti
|299,968,862
|99.70%
|911,974
|0.30%
|Yves Leduc
|300,631,492
|99.92%
|249,344
|0.08%
|Isabelle Marcoux
|295,660,858
|98.27%
|5,219,978
|1.73%
|Nathalie Marcoux
|295,843,862
|98.33%
|5,036,974
|1.67%
|Pierre Marcoux
|295,848,053
|98.33%
|5,032,783
|1.67%
|Rémi Marcoux
|296,114,757
|98.42%
|4,766,079
|1.58%
|Anna Martini
|300,554,473
|99.89%
|326,363
|0.11%
|Mario Plourde
|293,190,811
|97.44%
|7,690,025
|2.56%
|Jean Raymond
|300,617,864
|99.91%
|262,972
|0.09%
|Annie Thabet
|300,558,298
|99.89%
|322,538
|0.11%
About TC Transcontinental
TC Transcontinental is a North American leader in flexible packaging and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.
Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.
Transcontinental Inc. TCL, known as TC Transcontinental, has about 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had over C$2.6 billion of revenue for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc
|For information:
|Media
|Financial Community
|Nathalie St-Jean
|Yan Lapointe
|Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications
|Director, Investor Relations
|TC Transcontinental
|TC Transcontinental
|Telephone: 514-954-3581
|Telephone: 514-954-3574
|nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc
|yan.lapointe@tc.tc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.