NVIDIA Announces Investor Day for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present the following virtual event for the financial community:



NVIDIA Investor Day

Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time

The event takes place as NVIDIA hosts its virtual GTC conference, from March 21-24, and immediately follows the keynote address by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Interested parties can view a live webcast of NVIDIA's Investor Day presentation, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

Individuals can register for GTC here and watch the keynote online without registering here.

