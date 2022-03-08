NVIDIA Announces Investor Day for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present the following virtual event for the financial community:
NVIDIA Investor Day
Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time
The event takes place as NVIDIA hosts its virtual GTC conference, from March 21-24, and immediately follows the keynote address by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.
Interested parties can view a live webcast of NVIDIA's Investor Day presentation, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.
Individuals can register for GTC here and watch the keynote online without registering here.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA's NVDA invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company's pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.
