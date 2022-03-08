Fluent Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Q4 2021 revenue of $99.8 million, up 21.8% over Q4 2020

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. FLNT, a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Donald Patrick, Fluent's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our results for the fourth quarter and the full year reflect the continued progress we are making towards the strategic transition of our business focused on building higher quality digital experiences for consumers, while creating more effective and sustainable customer acquisition solutions for marketers. Our industry remains dynamic and rapidly evolving, and we continue to see world-class brands leaning in with strong demand on our performance marketplace.

By focusing squarely on delivering our client's ROI goals, we are enhancing Fluent's brand equity with our client partners, while ultimately building enterprise value for our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 21.8% to $99.8 million, from $82.0 million in Q4 2020

Net income of $3.8 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per share

Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) of $27.5 million, an increase of 8.9% over Q4 2020 and representing 28% of revenue

Media margin of $31.2 million, a decrease of 2.5% over prior year period and representing 31.3% of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 million, representing 10.2% of revenue

Adjusted net income of $6.4 million, or $0.08 per share

Full-Year 2021 Highlights

Revenue increased 6.0% to $329.3 million, from $310.7 million in 2020

Net loss of $10.1 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per share



Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) of $85.5 million, a decrease of 10.5% over 2020 and representing 26% of revenue

Media margin of $100.4 million, a decrease of 9.1% over prior year and representing 30.5% of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.2 million, representing 7.0% of revenue

Adjusted net income $7.6 million, or $0.09 per share

Media margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined and reconciled below.

Business Outlook

Strategic client relationships driving strong demand on Fluent's performance marketplace

Sustainable improvement in monetization, as measured by media margin per registration, up 50% in 2021 (Q4 vs. Q1), enabled by Traffic Quality Initiative, enhanced CRM capabilities and investments in technology and analytics

Traffic Quality Initiative creating strategic growth framework and improving pricing against scalable media inventory, despite short term margin pressure

Fluent Sales Solutions scaling quickly, exceeding revenue expectations with planned margin expansion over time

FLUENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,467 $ 21,087 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $313 and $368, respectively 70,228 62,669 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,505 2,435 Total current assets 107,200 86,191 Restricted cash — 1,480 Property and equipment, net 1,457 2,201 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,805 8,284 Intangible assets, net 35,747 45,417 Goodwill 165,088 165,088 Other non-current assets 1,885 1,559 Total assets $ 318,182 $ 310,220 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 16,130 $ 7,692 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,932 31,568 Deferred revenue 651 1,373 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 7,293 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,227 2,291 Total current liabilities 57,940 50,217 Long-term debt, net 40,329 33,283 Operating lease liability, net 5,692 7,290 Other non-current liabilities 811 2,545 Total liabilities 104,772 93,335 Contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock — $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 Shares authorized; Shares outstanding — 0 shares for both periods — — Common stock — $0.0005 par value, 200,000,000 Shares authorized; Shares issued — 83,057,083 and 80,295,141, respectively; and Shares outstanding — 78,965,260 and 76,349,274, respectively 42 40 Treasury stock, at cost — 4,091,823 and 3,945,867 shares, respectively (10,723 ) (9,999 ) Additional paid-in capital 419,059 411,753 Accumulated deficit (194,968 ) (184,909 ) Total shareholders' equity 213,410 216,885 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 318,182 $ 310,220



FLUENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 99,844 $ 81,996 $ 329,250 $ 310,719 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 72,337 56,733 243,716 215,135 Sales and marketing (1) 3,686 3,040 12,681 11,683 Product development (1) 4,458 3,403 15,789 12,604 General and administrative (1) 11,700 12,906 48,205 46,798 Depreciation and amortization 3,231 3,810 13,170 15,302 Goodwill impairment and write-off of intangible assets 11 1 354 818 Total costs and expenses 95,423 79,893 333,915 302,340 Income (loss) from operations 4,421 2,103 (4,665 ) 8,379 Interest expense, net (344 ) (1,168 ) (2,184 ) (5,350 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (2,964 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 4,077 935 (9,813 ) 3,029 Income tax expense (247 ) (757 ) (246 ) (822 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,830 $ 178 $ (10,059 ) $ 2,207 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 80,640,974 78,600,700 79,977,313 78,611,145 Diluted 81,037,562 79,899,702 79,977,313 79,525,176 (1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows: Sales and marketing $ 203 $ 163 $ 763 $ 822 Product development 211 285 879 1,099 General and administrative 770 98 3,119 3,473 Total share-based compensation expense $ 1,184 $ 546 $ 4,761 $ 5,394



FLUENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (10,059 ) $ 2,207 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,170 15,302 Non-cash loan amortization expense 432 1,407 Share-based compensation expense 4,761 5,394 Non-cash loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,198 — Non-cash accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration 3,213 1,775 Non-cash termination Put/Call Consideration (629 ) — Goodwill impairment — 817 Write-off of intangible assets 354 1 Provision for bad debts 91 269 Deferred income taxes 198 120 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition: Accounts receivable (7,650 ) (1,990 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (70 ) (514 ) Other non-current assets (326 ) (566 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (183 ) (176 ) Accounts payable 8,438 (13,882 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (636 ) 10,026 Deferred revenue (722 ) 233 Other (156 ) (125 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,424 20,298 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (1,426 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (2,957 ) (2,783 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (36 ) (64 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,993 ) (4,273 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt financing costs 49,624 — Repayments of long-term debt (46,735 ) (11,802 ) Exercise of stock options 934 — Prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment (766 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (724 ) (515 ) Proceeds from the issuance of stock 136 — Repurchase of treasury stock — (1,300 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,469 (13,617 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,900 2,408 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 22,567 20,159 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 34,467 $ 22,567



Definitions, Reconciliations and Uses of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this release:

Media margin is defined as that portion of gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) reflecting variable costs paid for media and related expenses and excluding non-media cost of revenue. Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) represents revenue minus cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). Media margin is also presented as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding (1) income taxes, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) share-based compensation expense, (5) loss on early extinguishment of debt, (6) accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration, (7) goodwill impairment, (8) write-off of intangible assets, (9) acquisition-related costs, (10) restructuring and other severance costs, and (11) certain litigation and other related costs.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) excluding (1) Share-based compensation expense, (2) loss on early extinguishment of debt, (3) accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration, (4) goodwill impairment, (5) write-off of intangible assets, (6) acquisition-related costs, (7) restructuring and other severance costs, and (8) certain litigation and other related costs. Adjusted net income is also presented on a per share (basic and diluted) basis.

Below is a reconciliation of media margin from gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 99,844 $ 81,996 $ 329,250 $ 310,719 Less: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 72,337 56,733 243,716 215,135 Gross Profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 27,507 25,263 85,534 95,584 Gross Profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) % of revenue 28 % 31 % 26 % 31 % Non-media cost of revenue (1) 3,702 6,749 14,843 14,837 Media margin $ 31,209 $ 32,012 $ 100,377 $ 110,421 Media margin % of revenue 31.3 % 39.0 % 30.5 % 35.5 %



(1) Represents the portion of cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) not attributable to variable costs paid for media and related expenses.

Below is a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 3,830 $ 178 $ (10,059 ) $ 2,207 Income tax expense 247 757 246 822 Interest expense, net 344 1,168 2,184 5,350 Depreciation and amortization 3,231 3,810 13,170 15,302 Share-based compensation expense 1,184 546 4,761 5,394 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 2,964 — Accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration — 591 3,213 1,775 Goodwill impairment — — — 817 Write-off of intangible assets 11 1 354 1 Acquisition-related costs (1) (2) 891 22 4,297 173 Restructuring and certain severance costs — 50 230 615 Certain litigation and other related costs 486 4,022 1,808 8,715 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,224 $ 11,145 $ 23,168 $ 41,171



(1) Included in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is a net expense of $405 and $3,201 related to the Full Winopoly Acquisition.

(2) Balance includes compensation expense related to non-competition agreements entered into as a result of an acquisition.

Below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and the related measure of adjusted net income per share from net income (loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 3,830 $ 178 $ (10,059 ) $ 2,207 Share-based compensation expense 1,184 546 4,761 5,394 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 2,964 — Accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration — 591 3,213 1,775 Goodwill impairment — — — 817 Write-off of intangible assets 11 1 354 1 Acquisition-related costs (1) (2) 891 22 4,297 173 Restructuring and certain severance costs — 50 230 615 Certain litigation and other related costs 486 4,022 1,808 8,715 Adjusted net income $ 6,402 $ 5,410 $ 7,568 $ 19,697 Adjusted net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.25 Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 80,640,974 78,600,700 79,977,313 78,611,145 Diluted 81,037,562 79,899,702 80,852,095 79,525,176



(1) Included in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is a net expense of $405 and $3,201 related to the Full Winopoly Acquisition.

(2) Balance includes compensation expense related to non-competition agreements entered into as a result of an acquisition.

We present media margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income as supplemental measures of our financial and operating performance because we believe they provide useful information to investors. More specifically:

Media margin, as defined above, is a measure of the efficiency of the Company's operating model. We use media margin and the related measure of media margin as a percentage of revenue as primary metrics to measure the financial return on our media and related costs, specifically to measure the degree by which the revenue generated from our digital marketing services exceeds the cost to attract the consumers to whom offers are made through our services. Media margin is used extensively by our management to manage our operating performance, including evaluating operational performance against budgeted media margin and understanding the efficiency of our media and related expenditures. We also use media margin for performance evaluations and compensation decisions regarding certain personnel.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, is another primary metric by which we evaluate the operating performance of our business, on which certain operating expenditures and internal budgets are based and by which, in addition to media margin and other factors, our senior management is compensated. The first three adjustments represent the conventional definition of EBITDA, and the remaining adjustments are items recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. These adjustments include certain litigation and other related costs associated with legal matters outside the ordinary course of business, including costs and accruals related to the NY AG and FTC matters. Items are considered one-time in nature if they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual and have not occurred in the past two years or are not expected to recur in the next two years, in accordance with SEC rules. There were no adjustments for one-time items in the periods presented.

Adjusted net income, as defined above, and the related measure of adjusted net income per share exclude certain items that are recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. We believe adjusted net income affords investors a different view of the overall financial performance of the Company than adjusted EBITDA and the GAAP measure of net (loss) income.

Media margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures with certain limitations regarding their usefulness. They do not reflect our financial results in accordance with GAAP, as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Accordingly, these metrics are not indicative of our overall results or indicators of past or future financial performance. Further, they are not financial measures of profitability and are neither intended to be used as a proxy for the profitability of our business nor to imply profitability. The way we measure media margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements.

