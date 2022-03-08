Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") UNIT announced today that its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 2:50 PM ET on March 15, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti's website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti's website following the presentation.
ABOUT UNITI
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 128,000 fiber route miles, 7.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:
Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com
Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com
