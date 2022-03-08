NOVONIX to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

BRISBANE, Australia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited NVXNVXNVNXF ("NOVONIX" or "the Company") a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that the company will present and hold one-on-one meetings at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference.
34th Annual ROTH Conference
When: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Where: Dana Point, California
NOVONIX Executives: Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nick Liveris, CFO
At 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, March 15, Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nick Liveris, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the conference link and on the NOVONIX investor relations website.
For more information on the ROTH Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or reach out to ir@novonixgroup.com.
This announcement has been authorised for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.
ABOUT NOVONIX:
NOVONIX Limited is a leading battery technology company with operations in both Canada and the United States. NOVONIX provides advanced, high-performance materials, equipment, and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with sales in 14 countries. We develop materials and technologies to support longer-life and lower-cost batteries that are powering us towards a cleaner energy future.
Our NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions division, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, focuses on innovative battery research and development, along with providing advanced battery testing equipment and services on a global scale.
Our NOVONIX Anode Materials division, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, manufactures our synthetic graphite anode materials used to make lithium-ion batteries which power electric vehicles, personal electronics, medical devices, and energy storage units. To address the growing industry demand, we are working to increase the production capacity to 10,000 metric tons of synthetic graphite per annum (tpa) by 2023, with further targets of 40,000 tpa by 2025 and 150,000 tpa by 2030.
To learn more about NOVONIX, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter or www.novonixgroup.com
For NOVONIX Limited:
Stefan Norbom, ir@novonixgroup.com (investors)
Kiki O'Keeffe, media@novonixgroup.com (media)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.