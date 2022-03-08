HALO launches TMG Black Capital

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc. today announced it reached an agreement with TMG The Mortgage Group with the launch of TMG Black Capital. This collaboration between industry leaders will empower mortgage agents and bridge the gap to commercial mortgage brokering.
"I came up with HALO to innovate the Commercial Banking industry," says Stephen Thomas, CEO at HALO. "Black Capital is what the Mortgage industry has been missing. Black empowers mortgage agents and brokers to pursue excellence in this industry and access commercial how they want."
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with and support Stephen and the HALO and TMG Black Capital team at TMG The Mortgage Group," says Mark Kerzner, President & CEO at TMG The Mortgage Group. "There has always been much mutual respect for our respective award-winning organizations and I am excited to leverage their unique skills in further supporting our brokers' commercial mortgage needs."
The benefits of this new partnership includes:
- Proprietary Commercial and Residential Lender Access
- Industry leading Commercial and Residential training for mortgage agents
- Bridges the Gap between commercial and residential mortgage brokering for agents looking to grow with commercial mortgage brokering.
HALO Advisory: HALO Advisory is a leading commercial finance company in Canada and consist of HALO Advisory Inc. and HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc., license number 13348. HALO provides business advisory and commercial mortgage services to small and medium sized commercial real estate developers, commercial property, and commercial business owners across Canada.
TMG The Mortgage Group has been in business for more than three decades, boasts nearly 1200 mortgage professionals and is currently the largest independent Mortgage Brokerage in Canada.
Having helped hundreds of thousands of Canadians find the mortgage that best suits their financial needs, TMG has built its reputation by building long-term respected relationships with lenders and brokers alike.
Over the years, TMG has worked energetically to promote the benefits of the mortgage broker profession to lenders, government agencies, and the public. These activities, along with its 32 years of experience has actively contributed to more Canadians turning to independent Mortgage Professionals when renewing an existing mortgage or obtaining a mortgage for the first time.
TMG is the 2020 and 2021 recipient of the National Full-Service Mortgage Brokerage of the Year.
Stephen Thomas
HALO Advisory Inc.
416 995 2082
info@haloadvisory.ca
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32c32d7e-e404-4274-815c-462786a2f783
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acc9ffc7-7d9f-4dd3-9fa0-fdda80275772
