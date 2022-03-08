Snap One Holdings Corp. to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. SNPO ("Snap One" or the "Company"), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Snap One management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 844-467-8941
International dial-in: 929-517-0912
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Snap One's website.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 29, 2022.
Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056
International replay number: 404-537-3406
Replay ID: 5284935
About Snap One
Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of A/V, security, control, networking, and remote management products for professional integrators. Control4 is Snap One's premier brand for automation and control. Snap One is an industry leader in the pro-install channel and helps integrators build their businesses by providing a wide range of high-quality products, easily accessible through an intuitive website and backed by award-winning service and support. With a vast catalogue of today's most popular brands, Snap One is the premier choice for professional installers across the globe. With over 30 local branches in the US and two in Canada, Snap One blends the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. Additional information about Snap One and its products can be found at snapone.com.
Contacts
Media:
Abigail Hanlon
Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations
Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com
Catherine Adcock
Gateway Public Relations
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com
Investors:
Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.