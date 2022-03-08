KYOCERA AVX is Showcasing Passive Component Solutions Optimized for RF & Optical Communications at OFC 2022

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is exhibiting at the 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) March 6–10 in San Diego, California.

Globally recognized as the premier annual event for optical networking and communications professionals, OFC presents attendees with the latest research, solutions, technologies, and trends across a wide range of RF and optical communications industries, including data centers, network equipment and software, testing and manufacturing equipment, active and passive components, cable, and fiber. OFC 2022 will be a hybrid conference with options for both in-person and virtual attendance and will feature a comprehensive, five-day technical program that includes more than 100 sessions, 120 invited speakers, 195 exhibitors, and dozens of workshops, in-depth tutorials, panels, and special events.

The KYOCERA AVX exhibition at OFC 2022 will showcase highlights from the company's extensive portfolio of new and proven standard and custom passive component solutions ideally suited for RF and optical networking and communications applications. Highlights include ultra-broadband capacitors for DC blocking, coupling, bypassing, and feedback applications; ultra-broadband resistors ideal for optical transceiver modules; ultraminiature RF/microwave inductors in MLO™, thin film, air core, wire-wound ceramic, and multilayer ceramic technologies; and standard and custom single-layer ceramic capacitors available with and without borders, as well as with double-sided borders, and with dielectric constants ranging from 14 (NP0) to greater than 30,000 (X7R).

The new UBC 550 Series ultra-broadband capacitors deliver reliable, repeatable performance from 16KHz to 70+GHz in ultra-broadband microwave and millimeter-wave RF applications with stringent operating requirements. They exhibit ultra-low insertion loss, excellent return loss, flat frequency response, and high unit-to-unit repeatability and — unlike competing two-piece solutions — a rugged and compact single-piece, surface-mount, multilayer ceramic construction made of the highest quality RoHS-compliant materials. UBC 550 Series inductors are ideally suited for use in DC blocking, coupling, bypassing, and feedback applications within optoelectronics, high-speed data networks, transimpedance amplifiers, broadband test equipment, synchronous optical networks (SONET), transmit and receive optical subassemblies (TOSA and ROSA), and other ultra-broadband microwave and millimeter-wave RF applications.

The new LCCI Series ultraminiature multilayer ceramic chip inductors deliver outstanding reliability and performance from 100MHz to 2.4GHz in telecommunications and networking applications including mobile communications and computer networking systems, wireless large-area networks (WLAN), radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems, personal handheld systems (PHS) ranging from smartphones and tablets to media players and gaming devices, and EMI countermeasures in high-frequency circuits. They exhibit high Q, high signal efficiencies, low DC resistance (DCR), tight inductance tolerances down to ±0.1nH, and guaranteed self-resonant frequencies (SRF) up to 10GHz and are currently available in 0201, 0402, and 0603 case sizes with tight physical tolerance dimensions in the submillimeter range and tin-plated surface-mount terminations to ensure proper function.

"In addition to the new UBC 550 Series and LCCI Series solutions, KYOCERA AVX will also introduce OFC attendees to the unique advantages of our proven UBR Series ultra-broadband resistors and our range of single-layer ceramic capacitors," said Mohammed Abu-Naim, product marketing manager for KYOCERA AVX. "Our UBR Series ultra-broadband resistors have a rugged 0402 case, a wide frequency range, and a 125mW power rating and are proven to exhibit optimal power, frequency, mechanical flexure, and temperature cycling performance in high-frequency, high-performance optoelectronic, broadband, automotive, telecom, and satellite communications applications that demand peak performance."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's OFC 2022 exhibition, please visit the links embedded here or visit them on-site in San Diego March 6–10 at Booth #2706. For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

Nicholas Kovalsky KYOCERA AVX (864) 228-8869 nicholas.kovalsky@kyocera-avx.com Christina Sandidge BtB Integrated Marketing (919) 872-8172 christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com