Gulf Island Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island" or the "Company") GIFI, a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, will report fourth quarter 2021 results after the market close on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Gulf Island management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.
The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island's website at http://www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.888.220.8451 and requesting the "Gulf Island" conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for seven days after the call.
ABOUT GULF ISLAND
Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and modules and provider of specialty services, including project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors. The Company's customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; and EPC companies. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana.
COMPANY INFORMATION
|Richard W. Heo
|Westley S. Stockton
|Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|713.714.6100
|713.714.6100
