The Oncology Institute to Participate at the Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit

CERRITOS, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation TOI, one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hively, will participate at the Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit in Miami, Florida, on Monday, March 14. Hively will host a fireside chat at the conference at 1:40 pm EST.



With over 20 years of executive leadership experience in healthcare, Hively has scaled TOI from a regional oncology group to a nationally recognized leader in oncology care by spearheading the company's public listing in November of 2021. A firm believer in driving healthcare's value-based care transformation by example, TOI boasts more than 50 clinic locations across the country to offer innovative cancer care that improves patient lives and delivers comprehensive treatment at affordable cost.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.6 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced healthcare organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in more than 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com

