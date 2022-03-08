Farmer Brothers Announces Participation at Roth's 34th Annual Investor Conference

NORTHLAKE, Texas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. FARM (the "Company"), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, today announced its attendance at Roth's 34th Annual Investor Conference on March 14th and 15th, 2022.



The Company will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings over the two days. In addition, the Company will be participating in a Fireside Chat during the conference on Monday, the 14th, at 9:30 a.m. PT, which will be live-streamed on the conference portal and can be found here. Following the conference, the webcast will be archived and added to the Company's website at www.farmerbros.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

If you are attending the conference and would like to request a one-on-one meeting with management, please do so through the conference portal.

The Company plans on posting an updated investor presentation on the morning of the 14th, which will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

