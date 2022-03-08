According to Arizton, APAC Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach $2 Billion by 2027. Huge Investment from Hyperscale Operators in the Next 5 Years

Chicago, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's recent market research report on APAC data center generator market is expected to witness an increase in the deployment of edge computing locations across various countries, particularly China, India, and Australia, to accommodate data growth.
APAC Data Center Generator Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|Market Size (Revenue)
|$2 Billion (2027)
|Market Size (Power Capacity)
|3,275.4 MW (2027)
|CAGR
|7.14% (2022-2027)
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2027
|Market Segments
|Generator Capacity, Generator Type, Tier Standards, and Geography
|Geographical Analysis
|APAC
|Countries Covered
|China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- In APAC, China leads the investment in the data center generator market, contributing to over 35% of the overall regional investment in generators in 2021.
- The adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems is strong in APAC. Natural gas and fuel cell generators will gradually be adopted across the region during the forecast period.
- Hydrogen powered fuel cells are gaining traction among data center operators in APAC. For instance, In June 2021, Keppel Data Centres and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific partnered for the implementation of hydrogen-fueled tri-generation plants for data centers in Singapore.
- Demand from center facilities with a power capacity <5 MW will drive the market for 1.5–3 MW generators during the forecast period. There were around 30 data center facilities in APAC with a capacity of <5 MW built between January 2021 and June 2022.
- Modular data center power solutions are being adopted by data center operators in APAC, with most modular generators having a capacity ranging from 1 MW-3 MW. Huawei Technologies is a leader in the modular data center infrastructure market in APAC.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft.) | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, facility type, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure providers, 24 other IT infrastructure, 9 support infrastructure, 29 other support infrastructure, 8 construction contractors, 30 other construction contractors, 11 data center investors, 47 other data center investors, and 12 new data center investors
APAC Data Center Generator Market – Key Investments
- In 2021, Singapore witnessed investments from Big Data Exchange (BDx), Digital Realty, Equinix, Facebook, Iron Mountain, Microsoft, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.
- In January 2022, AIMS Data Centre acquired a 13-storey building from KWSP to expand its data center operations in the country with an investment of around $14.8 million in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
- Hyperscale data center investments yield millions of dollars in APAC data center generator market, where the important criteria will be the development of a sustainable data center environment with low carbon emissions.
- APAC has and will be the preferred market for cloud service and global colocation providers. The market in APAC is witnessing steady growth with continued investments from AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Facebook.
APAC Data Center Market – Segmentation
Segmentation by System Capacity
- 0-1.5 MW
- 5-3 MW
- >3 MW
Segmentation by System
- DRUPS
- Diesel/Gas/Bi-Fuel
Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
APAC Data Center Generator Market – Competitor Landscape
ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac Power Systems, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER, Rolls-Royce, and Yanmar Holdings (HIMOINSA) are the vendors dominating the APAC data center generator market. The leading vendors in the market have a strong customer base, which is achieved through relationships with data center operators. Vendors offering generator systems have a presence in multiple countries through local resellers and distribution networks. With data centers growing in capacity, the adoption of generators with a capacity of >2 MW is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period. Majority of the vendors are focusing more on innovating their systems and reducing CO2 emission by generators, driven by carbon tax imposed by governments across regions.
Key Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Generac Power Systems
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Rolls-Royce
- Yanmar Holdings (HIMOINSA)
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aggreko
- Aksa Power Generation
- Atlas Copco
- DEUTZ
- Guangzhou Weineng Electromechanical
- HITZINGER
- Inmesol
- INNIO Group
- JCB
- Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- ONIS VISA
- Perkins Engines
