Brickell Biotech to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 15, 2022

BOULDER, Colo., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. ("Brickell" or the "Company") BBI, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory and other debilitating diseases, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 15th. Brickell's management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT that same day to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.
To access the call, please dial 1-877-705-6003 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (international) and provide the conference ID number: 13726693. To access the live audio webcast, please go to the Investors section of Brickell's website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website for approximately 90 days.
About Brickell
Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases. Brickell's pipeline combines several development-stage candidates and a cutting-edge platform with broad potential in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with a potential best-in-class, late-stage program for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Brickell's executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta®, and Juvederm®. Brickell's strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop, and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can meaningfully benefit patients who are suffering from chronic, debilitating diseases that are underserved by available therapies. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.
Brickell Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.