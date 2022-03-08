Calavo Growers Announces Revised Date for First Quarter Financial Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced its first quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call has been rescheduled to allow additional time to complete its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
Calavo will now release financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, March 14.
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results and answer questions.
- Live conference call: 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) with conference ID: 13727810.
- Live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Calavo's investor relations website at http://ir.calavo.com.
About Calavo Growers, Inc.
Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company's Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo's fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and a variety of private label and store brands.
|Investor Contact:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Larry Clark, Managing Director
310-622-8223
calavo@finprofiles.com
Julie Kegley, Senior Vice President
310-622-8246
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.