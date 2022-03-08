Exagen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 22, 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. XGN, a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, will release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Ron Rocca, Exagen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Hazeltine, Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's results at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT).



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at investors.exagen.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET (8:59 PM PT). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international) using passcode 13727619. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately 30 minutes after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. For further information please visit www.exagen.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.

Ryan Douglas

rdouglas@exagen.com

760.560.1525

Company

Exagen Inc.

Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer

kadawi@exagen.com

760.477.5514