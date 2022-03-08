Shockwave Medical Named to Fast Company's "Most Innovative Company" List

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. SWAV, a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, has been named in Fast Company's 2022 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in the medical device sector and has been recognized for "bringing good vibrations to heart procedures."
"Shockwave Medical was founded with innovation at our core," said Doug Godshall, Chief Executive Officer of Shockwave Medical. "We are honored to be recognized not only for pioneering revolutionary and proprietary IVL technology, but also for the ways that innovation permeates every aspect of our business. We are continually evolving and transforming how we do things as we seek to astound our customers with life changing products for the treatment of calcified cardiovascular disease."
Since first being introduced to the market in 2017, IVL has been launched in the U.S. and nearly 60 other countries across Europe, the Middle East, North and South America and Asia.
"Shockwave has revolutionized the way calcified coronary and peripheral arterial disease is treated by providing a new level of safety in these procedures," said Dean Kereiakes, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, President of The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute and Professor of Clinical Medicine, The Ohio State University. "It is no surprise that IVL has been adopted so quickly by thousands of physicians across the globe as they seek to provide the best outcomes in the safest manner possible for their patients who have calcified cardiovascular disease."
Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in medical devices can be found here.
About Shockwave Medical, Inc.
Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.
Media Contact:
Scott Shadiow
+1.317.432.9210
sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com
Investor Contact:
Debbie Kaster
investors@shockwavemedical.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.