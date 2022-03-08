AGTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:
- 34th Annual ROTH Conference (March 13 - 15, 2022)
A presentation by Jon Lieber, Chief Financial Officer, is now available to view on-demand.
- Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit (March 29, 2022)
Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a panel discussion entitled "Gene Therapy Pioneers: Why Experience Matters When Targeting Rare Diseases." The panel discussion will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET.
- H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference (March 30, 2022)
A fireside chat with Ms. Washer will be available to view on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Audio webcasts of the presentations and panel discussion can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available on the Company's website following the events.
About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address unmet patient needs. AGTC's most advanced clinical programs in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3) leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with inherited retinal diseases. Its preclinical programs build on the Company's industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, and has entered into strategic collaborations with companies including Bionic Sight, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding and Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. For more information, please visit https://agtc.com/.
IR Contact:
David Carey
Lazar FINN Partners
T: (212) 867-1768
david.carey@finnpartners.com
Corporate Contact:
Jonathan Lieber
Chief Financial Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 843-5778
jlieber@agtc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
