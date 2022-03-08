Sumo Logic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue grew 24% year-over-year to $67.0 million

Full year fiscal 2022 revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $242.1 million

REDWOOD CITY, Calif , March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic SUMO, the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, ended January 31, 2022.

"We delivered 24% growth in the fourth quarter and were able to execute on our plan to reaccelerate revenue growth in the back half of fiscal 2022. Across the markets we serve, digital transformation and cloud migration initiatives remain high priority, and were key drivers of the strength and contribution we saw across our customer base this quarter," said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO of Sumo Logic. "Our highly differentiated SaaS analytics platform positions us well for continued revenue growth in the upcoming year."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $67.0 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year

Revenue, excluding our largest revenue customer, was $62.4 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin was 66%; non-GAAP gross margin was 72%

GAAP operating loss was $30.5 million; GAAP operating margin was (45)%

Non-GAAP operating loss was $11.1 million; non-GAAP operating margin was (17)%

GAAP net loss was $33.6 million or $0.30 per share

Non-GAAP net loss was $14.2 million or $0.13 per share

Net cash used in operating activities was $10.5 million; free cash flow was $(11.2) million

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $356.5 million as of January 31, 2022





Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $242.1 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin was 68%; non-GAAP gross margin was 73%

GAAP operating loss was $121.3 million; GAAP operating margin was (50)%

Non-GAAP operating loss was $48.2 million; non-GAAP operating margin was (20)%

GAAP net loss was $123.4 million or $1.13 per share

Non-GAAP net loss was $50.3 million or $0.46 per share

Net cash used by operating activities was $30.5 million; free cash flow was $(32.9) million





Recent Highlights

Sumo Logic created a Log4j Response Center along with webinars and blogs on how to best discover potential threats and mitigate risks.

Announced new features to Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR with War Room and App Central, which help expedite manual processes and provide customers with critical resources to boost necessary automation allowing faster response to incidents.

Sumo Logic saw substantial growth in usage of our service during fiscal 2022 as adoption of our platform expanded. Our scalable, multi-tenant platform ingested an average of 790 terabytes of data per day, scanned an average of 1.5 exabytes of data per day, and scanned approximately 3 quadrillion events on average per day during January 2022, which is more than double the ingest and scans compared to the month of January 2021.





Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Sumo Logic expects:

Total revenue between $65.5 million and $66.5 million, representing 21% to 23% growth year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating margin of (28)% to (27)%

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.17 on approximately 114.0 million weighted average shares outstanding





For the full fiscal year 2023, Sumo Logic expects:

Total revenue between $288.0 million and $292.0 million, representing 19% to 21% growth year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating margin of (27)% to (26)%

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.68 to $0.66 on approximately 116.5 million weighted average shares outstanding





These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort. Please refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). The news release with the financial results will be accessible on Sumo Logic's investor relations website at investor.sumologic.com prior to the conference call. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 from the United States or (201) 689-8560 internationally and reference the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available for approximately two weeks. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the recording passcode 13727163. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the Sumo Logic Investor Relations website at investor.sumologic.com.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through Sumo Logic's investor relations website at investor.sumologic.com. Sumo Logic uses the investor relations section on its website as the means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor Sumo Logic's investor relations website in addition to following Sumo Logic's press releases, SEC filings, and social media.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes on equity, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors, and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements including but not limited to, statements regarding our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2023, expectations regarding the benefits of our offerings, our growth strategy and investments, our market opportunity, and our ability to achieve success. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our acquisitions, our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional functionality and services to our existing customers, our ability to sustain and manage our growth, our ability to successfully add new features and functionality to our platform, our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19, and other risks detailed in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 8, 2021 and in our Annual Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments could cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan Liberator

IR@sumologic.com

Media Contact

Carmen Harris

charris@sumologic.com

(650) 414-1584





Sumo Logic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 67,049 $ 54,152 $ 242,125 $ 202,637 Cost of revenue 22,751 14,352 78,308 56,492 Gross profit 44,298 39,800 163,817 146,145 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,884 18,450 94,652 70,206 Sales and marketing 36,011 28,656 131,311 109,190 General and administrative 13,871 12,312 59,129 44,408 Total operating expenses 74,766 59,418 285,092 223,804 Loss from operations (30,468 ) (19,618 ) (121,275 ) (77,659 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (24 ) (170 ) 10 (419 ) Interest expense (41 ) (49 ) (174 ) (703 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (30,533 ) (19,837 ) (121,439 ) (78,781 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,033 752 1,926 1,516 Net loss $ (33,566 ) $ (20,589 ) $ (123,365 ) $ (80,297 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (1.65 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 112,303 101,700 108,695 48,805





Sumo Logic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

January 31,

2022 January 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,986 $ 404,140 Marketable securities, current 210,645 — Accounts receivable, net 49,451 44,761 Prepaid expenses 9,792 10,509 Deferred sales commissions, current 17,110 12,790 Other current assets 2,865 3,110 Total current assets 369,849 475,310 Marketable securities, noncurrent 65,866 — Property and equipment, net 4,960 4,156 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,110 — Goodwill 94,967 50,672 Acquired intangible assets, net 26,221 10,656 Deferred sales commissions, noncurrent 32,689 27,857 Other assets 1,469 1,856 Total assets $ 602,131 $ 570,507 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,755 $ 4,832 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,425 23,316 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,619 — Deferred revenue, current 131,329 102,625 Total current liabilities 169,128 130,773 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 2,346 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 5,944 4,076 Other liabilities 5,744 4,246 Total liabilities 183,162 139,095 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 11 10 Additional paid-in-capital 944,447 829,238 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,333 ) (45 ) Accumulated deficit (521,156 ) (397,791 ) Total stockholders' equity 418,969 431,412 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 602,131 $ 570,507





Sumo Logic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (33,566 ) $ (20,589 ) $ (123,365 ) $ (80,297 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,292 2,146 14,181 8,298 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 4,494 3,328 15,847 11,476 Accretion (amortization) of marketable securities purchased at a premium (discount) 914 — 3,070 — Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 15,019 12,285 54,146 40,951 Non-cash lease cost 1,046 — 4,178 — Other 2,326 449 474 635 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,104 ) (3,092 ) (4,194 ) (17,809 ) Prepaid expenses 847 (1,923 ) 714 (4,199 ) Other assets (254 ) (1,955 ) 850 (2,574 ) Deferred sales commissions (8,747 ) (8,053 ) (24,999 ) (25,771 ) Accounts payable (1,458 ) (1,196 ) 2,825 (1,345 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (217 ) 2,340 1,589 4,121 Deferred revenue 13,022 16,321 29,458 18,016 Operating lease liabilities (1,142 ) — (4,513 ) — Other liabilities (1,017 ) (1,035 ) (752 ) 1,319 Net cash used in operating activities (10,545 ) (974 ) (30,491 ) (47,179 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (65,137 ) — (424,724 ) — Maturities of marketable securities 44,550 — 102,508 — Sales of marketable securities 26,251 — 41,731 — Purchases of property and equipment (459 ) (780 ) (2,258 ) (1,138 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (182 ) — (182 ) (1,205 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — — (40,340 ) — Net cash used in investing activities 5,023 (780 ) (323,265 ) (2,343 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — — — 349,166 Proceeds from borrowings — — — 24,250 Repayment of borrowings — — — (24,250 ) Payments of deferred offering costs — (3,041 ) (93 ) (4,362 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,252 — 7,977 — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,352 1,169 22,326 7,282 Cash paid for holdback consideration in connection with acquisition — — — (100 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 7,604 (1,872 ) 30,210 351,986 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (434 ) 297 (608 ) 163 Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,648 (3,329 ) (324,154 ) 302,627 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 78,638 407,769 404,440 101,813 End of period $ 80,286 $ 404,440 $ 80,286 $ 404,440





Sumo Logic, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited)