Cara Therapeutics Announces Oral KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) Data Selected for Late-Breaking Presentation at 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Oral presentation will include biomarker data from KARE Phase 2 clinical trial of Oral KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in atopic dermatitis patients



Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin) Phase 3 pruritus programs in non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis, respectively, to be discussed during Company's virtual R&D event on March 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced biomarker data from the KARE Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Oral KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in atopic dermatitis patients will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, to be held March 25-29, 2022, in Boston, MA.

Details for the late-breaking oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Oral Difelikefalin Improves Itch and Inflammatory Biomarkers in Atopic Dermatitis Subjects With Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus

Session: S026 – Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Trials

Date and Time: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 9:40 a.m. ET

Location: Room 210A

Presenter: Paola Facheris, MD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY; Department of Biomedical Sciences, Humanitas University, Pieve Emanuele, Italy

Virtual R&D Event

As previously announced, Cara Therapeutics will be hosting a virtual R&D event at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 11, 2022, which will focus on the initiation of Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin) Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis, respectively. An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentation. Presenters will include:

Christopher Posner, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director of Cara Therapeutics

Joana Goncalves, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cara Therapeutics

Brian Kim, MD, MTR, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY

Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

A live audio webcast of the presentation and accompanying slides will be accessible under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company's novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and plans to initiate Phase 3 programs in the first quarter of 2022 for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis-dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. Phase 2 trials of Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin) are ongoing in primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

