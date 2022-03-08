Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., "Neoleukin" NLTX, a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced three presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
"The upcoming AACR presentations provide additional preclinical data demonstrating the potential for NL-201 to treat hematologic cancers as well as synergy when NL-201 is combined with radiation therapy," said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. "These compelling findings suggest that NL-201 could benefit patients broadly across many indications and in combination with a wide variety of standard-of-care agents."
Poster Presentations:
|NL-201, a de novo agonist of IL-2 and IL-15 receptors, demonstrates antitumor activity in preclinical B cell lymphoma models
|Session Title:
|Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 3
|Date and Time:
|Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m CST
|Location:
|New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38
|Poster Board Number:
|7
|Abstract Number:
|4227
|NL-201, a de novo engineered IL2/IL15 mimic, synergizes with radiation to generate potent antitumor immunity
|Session Category:
|Immunology
|Session Title:
|Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1
|Date and Time:
|Monday Apr 11, 2022, 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST
|Location:
|New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38
|Poster Board Number:
|4
|Abstract Number:
|2067
|A first-in-human Phase 1 study of NL-201 in patients with relapsed or refractory cancer
|Session Title:
|Phase I Trials in Progress 2
|Date and Time:
|Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST
|Location:
|New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 35
|Poster Board Number:
|11
|Abstract Number:
|CT250
About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin's lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.
Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic properties and potential of the company's de novo protein design technology, the results of the clinical trial for NL-201, and planned clinical and development activities and timelines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the company's cash forecasts, the company's ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of announcements and updates relating to the company's clinical trials and related data market conditions and further impacts of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin's business and its financial results are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Contacts:
Media
Julie Rathbun
206-769-9219
jrathbun@neoleukin.com
Investors
Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy
617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com
