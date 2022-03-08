The Plumbing Life Saver Offers Tips to Improve Home Efficiency This Year

MAITLAND, Australia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners are urged to add an extra resolution to their lists this new year: improve their home's efficiency. Experts in plumbing services and hot water repairs Maitland-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver explains that making sure a house is running at its absolute best is the key to preventing stress and expenses; they share their best advice.

When it comes to plumbing and other systems throughout the home, The Plumbing Lifes Saver reveals that most homeowners tend to set and forget. Although much of the equipment and technology installed in a home to keep it running requires regular maintenance and upkeep, often they are left to their own devices until disaster strikes. Experts strongly recommend utilising the fresh start of a new year to find ways to update systems around the home for optimal efficiency and performance.

The myriad of new home technologies available to homeowners opens up a whole new world of possibilities, says The Plumbing Life Saver. In particular, homeowners who are looking to reduce their carbon footprint have a vast range of green plumbing options available to them. Switching out simple components such as pipes, handles, seals and faucets can cut down on water usage and prevent costly damage.

The Plumbing Life Saver suggests installing features such as a tankless water heater, low flow toilets and eco-friendly showerheads. A tankless water heater works by heating water on demand, per an as-needed basis. It delivers the hot water quickly, meaning less water is wasted while waiting for it to heat up. Low flow toilets and showerheads restrict unnecessary water usage, allowing users to save on water costs and minimise water waste.

Above all else, The Plumbing Life Saver urges homeowners to set up a regular maintenance schedule throughout the year to ensure that all existing systems are in check and are functioning at optimum levels. To set up a maintenance check or to find out more about plumbing services from hot water to blocked drains Maitland-wide, contact 0448 669 938 The Plumbing Life Saver today.

