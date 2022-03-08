MEDIA ADVISORY: CRIN will announce new technologies to address environmental and economic challenges of Canada's oil and gas industry

CALGARY, Alberta, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, the Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) will announce an investment of more than $44M through the Reducing Environmental Footprint oil and gas technology competition, which will help solve priority environmental and economic challenges faced by Canada's oil and gas industry.
This competition is the third of three oil and gas competitions supported by the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) designed to accelerate late-stage technology innovation projects. In the interest of advancing a sustainable energy system including net-zero emissions targets, each project includes an SME technology solution developer working in partnership with at least one oil and gas producer, and demonstrates the potential for significant reductions in emissions as well as land and water-use intensity.
Media are invited to attend this virtual news conference and panel discussion.
|WHO:
|Parliamentary Secretary, Andy Fillmore
|Ginny Flood, Board Chair, CRIN
|Project proponents (2)
|WHAT:
|Funding announcement:
|CRIN Reducing Environmental Footprint oil and gas technology competition
|Panel discussion hosted by Parliamentary Secretary, Andy Fillmore
|Participants:
|Ginny Flood, CRIN
|Justin Wheler, Emissions Reduction Alberta, Competition Coordinator
|Representatives from two funded projects
|This will be followed by Q&A from the media
|WHERE:
|Via Zoom. Click here to register by March 9 at 9 a.m. MT.
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. MT – 12:00 p.m. MT
Contact
Janice Harvie
Member Engagement & Outreach Coordinator
Clean Resource Innovation Network
jharvie@cleanresourceinnovation.com
