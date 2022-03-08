Forbes Names JumpCloud a Best Startup Employer 2022

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced it has been recognized as part of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers for 2022 . This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 8 million data points to identify the top startup employers. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Out of the thousands of qualified organizations in the United States, 500 companies earned this distinction. 2022 is the third year in a row that JumpCloud has been recognized on Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers.

"It's an honor for JumpCloud to be considered one of the best startup employers in America for the third consecutive year," said Rajat Bhargava, CEO and co-founder of JumpCloud. "Our three core values are Build Connections, 1% Better Everyday, and Think Big. To us, that means creating a human connection with each other regardless of our backgrounds, geographies, religions, languages, gender, race, etc. Working together closely leads to better results and outcomes, and it's why we put so much time and attention into building relationships. We strive to improve a little each day, and we use experience and data to get us there, while thinking differently and aiming big every day. Each and every one of JumpCloud's employees reflect these values, and it's why I believe we've continued to be recognized as a top place to work. We stack our team with people who want to shape our company's future, reject the confines of a traditional role, and work collectively to solve complex challenges."

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.





Contact Josie Judy press@jumpcloud.com