Chile Data Center Market Size to Reach $617 Million by 2027. More than 290 Thousand Square Feet of Data Center Space will be Added – Arizton

Chile Data Center Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|$617 Million (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|58 Thousand Sq. Feet (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|13 MW (2027)
|COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|$85 Million (2027)
|CAGR (REVENUE)
|5.84% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
Key Highlights Offered In The Report:
- Chile has become an attractive data center investment location for operators, owing to a stable economy with government support for data centers, energy generation from renewable energy sources, strong fiber connectivity, and digitalization of various industries, including the government and mining sectors.
- Santiago, being the commercial and economic capital, is the primary data center hub in Chile, with 34 existing third-party data centers contributing to over 85% of the existing capacity. Other cities, such as Temuco, Paine, Colina, and Puerto Montt have also witnessed data center investment.
- In 2019, the government in Chile have introduced the Digital Transformation Strategy, which aims to enhance the country's digital position. The government plans to digitalize 100% of its services in the country by 2023 as part of its Digital Transformation Strategy.
- Ascenty, Entel, Gtd Group, Nabiax, Lumen Technologies, America Movil, SONDA, TIVIT, EdgeConneX, and Netglobalis are some of the colocation providers operating in Chile. The market is also witnessing the entry of new entrants such as ODATA and Scala Data Centers.
- The rise in the adoption of cloud computing services is driving the growth of cloud regions by various cloud service providers and expanding their reach in Chile, such as Microsoft, Huawei Technologies, Google, AWS, and Oracle.
KEY OFFERINGS:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2021-2027
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 10
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01
- Coverage: 2 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Current vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Datacenter colocation market in Chile
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 7 IT infrastructure providers, 5 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 8 data center investors
Chile Data Center Market – Segmentation
- In Chile, the market is dominated by greenfield construction and is also witnessing the development of on-premise modular data centers.
- In Chile, there are over 20 data center facilities that are certified as Tier III facilities by the Uptime Institute.
- Air-based and water-based cooling systems are majorly being adopted in the Chile data center market. The surge in construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chile Data Center Market – Dynamics
- The digitalization of businesses is a major growth driver for the cloud computing market in Chile. The rise in the adoption of cloud computing services is driving the growth of cloud regions by various cloud service providers and expanding their reach in the Chile data center market.
- The rising adoption of smart devices and the growing demand for big data analytics and IoT technologies are prompting several data center investments in Chile.
- The Southern region of Patagonia is expected to emerge as a digital hub and attract data center investment in Chile. The government plans to provide tax incentives to investors in the region.
- According to the government of Chile, around 9,000 new 5G base stations would be deployed, out of which over 30% will be deployed in Santiago and the rest in other provinces. Also, all public hospitals located in the country will also be covered under the 5G network.
Chile Data Center Market – Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Santiago
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Oracle
- Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Fluor Corporation
- Turner & Townsend
- Hyphen
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Assa Abloy
- Axis Communications
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric,
- Munters
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv Group
- Data Center Investors
- Ascenty
- InterNexa
- Lumen
- ODATA
- Microsoft
- Entel
- Nabiax
- SONDA
- GTD
Read Some of The Top-Selling Reports:
- Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Latin America Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Latin America Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
