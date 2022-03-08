Natalia Denegri With NGOs to Help Ukrainian Refugees

MIAMI, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Natalia Denegri - via her children's program "Warrior Hearts", a national TV show on Mega TV, has partnered with Little Lighthouse Foundation and Global Empowerment Mission to help the thousands of families escaping the country in the midst of conflict.
Raising 10,000 dollars through her show, and personally assisting in assembling aid kits that include non-perishable food, items for basic hygiene for children and adults, and thermal blankets, Natalia Denegri is also collaborating in raising even more funds to open refugee assistance points along the Hungarian, Romanian and Polish borders, where thousands of immigrants, including many women and children, flock toward safety.
"These foundations are assisting refugees directly and helping them relocate in different parts of Europe until the conflict ceases. They are also putting up tents for people to spend the night safely before continuing their journey to their final destination," explained Natalia Denegri, host of Warrior Hearts.
This is not the first time that Denegri, Warrior Hearts, teamed up with Little Lighthouse Foundation and the Global Empowerment Mission.
"During the pandemic, we worked together to send first aid kits to the families hit hardest by the illness and the loss of jobs. These are two foundations that work with love and dedication to ensure that every donation gets to the people who need it most," said Denegri, at the Little Lighthouse warehouse in Miami, where she was accompanied by her 7-year-old daughter Nicole, who pleaded for "no more wars" on her mother's Instagram stories. "There are so many families being torn apart, so many kids suffering because of this senseless war...We couldn't just stand by and do nothing! At Warrior Hearts, our mission is to bring light where there is darkness and to make sure kids do not suffer. We take pride in being able to help these foundations toward their aim of making sure that Ukrainian families have all they need every step of the way."
MEDIA CONTACT: Soledad Cedro 305 439 0950
