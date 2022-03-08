Ministerial appointments to the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultant Transitional Board of Directors now complete

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship has announced that:



Normand Beaudry, Director of International Recruitment, Université Laval, and Treasurer/Member, CALDO Consortium

Timothy D'Souza, Senior Vice-President, Finance and Business Operations, Diabetes Canada

Jennifer Henry, Senior Program Development and Strategy Lead, The United Church of Canada

Ben Rempel, Former Assistant Deputy Minister of Immigration, Manitoba

Nicholas Summers, Former Provincial Director/CEO, Newfoundland and Labrador Legal Aid Commission



will serve as appointed directors on the transitional Board of Directors of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (the College) effective March 7, 2022.

The College opened its doors as Canada's new regulator of licensed immigration and citizenship consultants and international student immigration advisors on November 23, 2021. The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act (S.C. 2019, c. 29, s. 292)(College Act), requires the Minister to appoint five individuals, who are not College licensees, to serve as directors on the transitional Board. These individuals were selected following completion of an open selection process conducted by the IRCC and the Minister's Office.

These appointed directors join four College licensees on the transitional Board:

Stan Belevici, RCIC

John Burke, RCIC

Marty Baram, RCIC

Richard Dennis, RCIC

These licensee directors were selected from the Board of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council in pursuant to subsection 85(3) of the College Act. The mandate of the College's Board is to manage the activities and affairs of the College.

"These Board appointments complete the first phase of the transition of Canada's regulatory regime for immigration consultants and international student advisors," said John Murray, President & CEO of the College. "With the full transitional Board now in place, the College is in a strong position to fulfil its mandate to protect the public."

Next steps in the transition process include the establishment of a new Code of Professional Conduct for licensees of the College. The proposed Code was released in draft form for public comment in May 2021. The final Code is expected to be released in early 2022. All College licensees must adhere to the Code once it is in force, and the College will be responsible for overseeing enforcement of and compliance with the Code.

About the College



The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants is the authority mandated by the Government of Canada to regulate the practice of Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs) and Regulated International Student Immigration Advisors (RISIAs). Its role, authority and powers are established in the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act (Canada). The College sets and enforces the licensing, education and ethical standards of the profession, in the public interest.

Any immigration consultant who provides Canadian immigration or citizenship services, whether domestically or abroad, must be licensed by the College.

Learn more at www.college-ic.ca.