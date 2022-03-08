According to Arizton, Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market Size to Hit $7.86 Billion by 2027. Robotic Mowers to Witness Traction

Chicago, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton's latest research report the global commercial lawn mower market growth is driven by the launch of new product models with higher efficiency, enhanced battery power, and increased mowing capabilities. The market witnessed a surge in sales of robotic equipment for commercial purposes across the globe.
Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|$7.86 Billion
|Market Size (Unit Shipment)
|5.21 million units (2027)
|Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027
|5.35%
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Segments Covered
|Fuel Type, End User, Blade Type, Drive Type, Start Type, and Distribution Channel
|Key Vendors
|Deere & Company, Honda Motor Company, Husqvarna Group, Kubota Corporation, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA Group, and Toro Company
|Geographic Analysis
|5 Regions and 25 Countries
Key Insights:
- The rising demand for convenience and increasing emphasis on minimizing harmful emissions is expected to support the demand for battery powered walk-behind, ride-on, and robotic commercial lawn mowers during the forecast period.
- Ride-on lawn mowers hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 9.85% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the growing awareness and inclination towards technology driven products in the market.
- The increasing demand for landscaping services with the expansion of green areas in various commercial spaces such as educational institutions, hotels, office campuses, public parks, and others are driving the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market. Moreover, since commercial landscaping businesses generate more than 45% of their revenue from mowing services, it is expected to support the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market.
- In terms of fuel type, gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% (by value) during the forecast period.
- Professional Landscaping Services are the major revenue contributors towards the commercial lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis product, fuel type, end-user, blade type, drive type, start type, distribution channel, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 24 other prominent vendors
Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Trends & Opportunities
The trend of robotics is gaining high momentum in the global commercial lawn mower market. Vendors are coming up with robotic lawn mowers and automation devices to boom their growth in the market. The robotic lawn mowers are inbuild with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular circuitry that allow users to operate the lawn mowers remotely through smartphones. Thus, the incorporation of such technology with the lawn mowers is expected to drive sales during the forecast period. The constant efforts for the development of new features & technology for lawn mowers are expected to create new opportunities for the expansion of commercial lawn mowers market during the forecast period. Several government initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage people to adopt smart technologies such as robotic lawn mowers, which is expected to further boost the market demand.
Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Segmentation
- The development of lawns, gardens, and yards is expected to propel significant growth in the demand for landscaping activities. Walk-behind lawn mowers are preferred in the landscaping market largely owing to the perception that it translates to fewer emissions and lower fuel usage. It is projected that the development of green spaces and eco-cities is a big catalyst for the walk-behind mower market.
- In 2021, standard ride-on lawn mowers accounted for a revenue share of 41.43% in the global commercial ride-on lawn mowers market. This segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the continuous innovations and development of new and better models of various standard ride-on lawn mowers in the market.
- The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping will help the electric-powered lawn mower segment gain some market share during the forecast period. The segment will grow owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Product
- Ride-On
- Standard Ride-On
- Zero-Turn
- Lawn Tractor
- Garden Tractor
- Walk-Behind
- Self-Propelled
- Push Mower
- Hover Mower
- Robotic
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gas-Powered
- Electric Cordless
- Electric Corded
- Propane-Powered
Segmentation by End User
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
Segmentation by Start Type
- Keyed Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Austria
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
- Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology
- Development of Smart Cities
- Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options
- Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers
- Development of Lithium-ion Batteries
Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Competitive Landscape
Asian countries such as China and India are witnessing an increased adoption of garden equipment for lawn care. Hence, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the vendors across Asian countries. A rise in product/service expansions, technical advancements, and M&As are expected to intensify industry competitiveness. Arizton assumes that international players will develop inorganically in the future by acquiring regional or local players. Moreover, acquisition strategy is followed by most of the players to become leaders in the global commercial lawn mower market. To increase the market presence, vendors are using innovative market models to accelerate growth and concentrate on expanding their product portfolio.
Key Vendors
- Deere & Company
- Honda Motor Company
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AGCO
- Ariens Company
- Altoz
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- Cobra Garden Machinery
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak Group
- Generac Power Systems
- Grey Technology
- Greenworks Tools
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- Makita
- McLane Reel Mowers
- Masport
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Positec Group (WORX)
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC Group Corp.
- Swisher Inc.
- The Grasshopper Company
- Textron Incorporated
- Techtronic Industries
- WALKER MANUFACTURING
- Wright Manufacturing
- YAMABIKO
- Yangzhou Weibang Garden
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.
