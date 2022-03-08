According to Arizton, Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market Size to Hit $7.86 Billion by 2027. Robotic Mowers to Witness Traction

Chicago, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton's latest research report the global commercial lawn mower market growth is driven by the launch of new product models with higher efficiency, enhanced battery power, and increased mowing capabilities. The market witnessed a surge in sales of robotic equipment for commercial purposes across the globe.



Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $7.86 Billion Market Size (Unit Shipment) 5.21 million units (2027) Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 5.35% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Fuel Type, End User, Blade Type, Drive Type, Start Type, and Distribution Channel Key Vendors Deere & Company, Honda Motor Company, Husqvarna Group, Kubota Corporation, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA Group, and Toro Company Geographic Analysis 5 Regions and 25 Countries

Key Insights:

The rising demand for convenience and increasing emphasis on minimizing harmful emissions is expected to support the demand for battery powered walk-behind, ride-on, and robotic commercial lawn mowers during the forecast period.

Ride-on lawn mowers hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 9.85% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the growing awareness and inclination towards technology driven products in the market.

The increasing demand for landscaping services with the expansion of green areas in various commercial spaces such as educational institutions, hotels, office campuses, public parks, and others are driving the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market. Moreover, since commercial landscaping businesses generate more than 45% of their revenue from mowing services, it is expected to support the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market.

In terms of fuel type, gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% (by value) during the forecast period.

Professional Landscaping Services are the major revenue contributors towards the commercial lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis product, fuel type, end-user, blade type, drive type, start type, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 24 other prominent vendors

Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Trends & Opportunities

The trend of robotics is gaining high momentum in the global commercial lawn mower market. Vendors are coming up with robotic lawn mowers and automation devices to boom their growth in the market. The robotic lawn mowers are inbuild with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular circuitry that allow users to operate the lawn mowers remotely through smartphones. Thus, the incorporation of such technology with the lawn mowers is expected to drive sales during the forecast period. The constant efforts for the development of new features & technology for lawn mowers are expected to create new opportunities for the expansion of commercial lawn mowers market during the forecast period. Several government initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage people to adopt smart technologies such as robotic lawn mowers, which is expected to further boost the market demand.

Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Segmentation

The development of lawns, gardens, and yards is expected to propel significant growth in the demand for landscaping activities. Walk-behind lawn mowers are preferred in the landscaping market largely owing to the perception that it translates to fewer emissions and lower fuel usage. It is projected that the development of green spaces and eco-cities is a big catalyst for the walk-behind mower market.

In 2021, standard ride-on lawn mowers accounted for a revenue share of 41.43% in the global commercial ride-on lawn mowers market. This segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the continuous innovations and development of new and better models of various standard ride-on lawn mowers in the market.

The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping will help the electric-powered lawn mower segment gain some market share during the forecast period. The segment will grow owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Product

Ride-On Standard Ride-On Zero-Turn Lawn Tractor Garden Tractor

Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Push Mower Hover Mower

Robotic

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-Powered

Electric Cordless

Electric Corded

Propane-Powered

Segmentation by End User

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others



Segmentation by Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD



Segmentation by Start Type

Keyed Start

Push Start

Recoil Start



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands Belgium Poland Switzerland Finland Austria

APAC China Australia Japan South Korea India

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology

Development of Smart Cities

Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options

Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

Development of Lithium-ion Batteries



Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Competitive Landscape

Asian countries such as China and India are witnessing an increased adoption of garden equipment for lawn care. Hence, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the vendors across Asian countries. A rise in product/service expansions, technical advancements, and M&As are expected to intensify industry competitiveness. Arizton assumes that international players will develop inorganically in the future by acquiring regional or local players. Moreover, acquisition strategy is followed by most of the players to become leaders in the global commercial lawn mower market. To increase the market presence, vendors are using innovative market models to accelerate growth and concentrate on expanding their product portfolio.

Looking for more information? Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/commercial-lawn-mower-market

Key Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AGCO

Ariens Company

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

Generac Power Systems

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Makita

McLane Reel Mowers

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

Positec Group (WORX)

Stanley Black & Decker

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Swisher Inc.

The Grasshopper Company

Textron Incorporated

Techtronic Industries

WALKER MANUFACTURING

Wright Manufacturing

YAMABIKO

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

