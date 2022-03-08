Ungerboeck Announces Integration Between VenueOps and Tessitura Platform

ST. LOUIS, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ungerboeck and Tessitura are pleased to announce the expansion of their partnership with the launch of an integration between VenueOps and the Tessitura platform.



Since its debut five years ago, VenueOps has made waves in the event industry as an intuitive application for venue management and booking. Performing arts centers, arenas, stadiums, museums, and other facilities rely on VenueOps to manage event booking, production, resource allocation, task management, and more.

The integration translates to reduced friction between sales and box office teams, improved communication, and streamlined data entry. It also enables production data to be seamlessly shared between the two solutions, simplifying setup within Tessitura. The two-way data sharing also allows for simplified report creation within VenueOps, among other efficiencies.



To deliver more innovation and value to their shared clients, Ungerboeck and Tessitura are committed to developing unified workflows that will further enhance the solutions they provide today. This commitment is also evidenced in a Tessitura integration that is currently in development with Ungerboeck's latest cloud-based platform, which will offer similar capabilities to the integration mentioned above.

"The cooperation and partnership with Tessitura are natural extensions of the shared vision to empower teams that champion arts and culture," said Steve Mackenzie, Executive Vice President at Ungerboeck. "We're proud to collaborate with an organization of such high caliber."



Tessitura, which serves over 750 arts and cultural organizations, strives to meet the ever-growing business needs of its members. This integration marks the first of many benefits Tessitura's global members can expect from joint innovations with Ungerboeck.

"Ungerboeck has a long history of driving innovation as a technology leader in the events industry," said Erin Lively Koppel, Tessitura's Chief Strategy Officer. "We're so pleased that our partnership is leading to greater efficiencies for arts and cultural organizations across the globe."

Tessitura will host a webinar in April to highlight the full capabilities of the VenueOps integration for their member community.



"We are thrilled to see this collaboration between Tessitura and Ungerboeck," said Debby Urbauer, Chief of Staff at the Smith Center. "As one of the organizations who beta tested the integration with VenueOps and Tessitura, this certainly opens up doors to less duplicate entry and increased collaboration between our booking and box office teams."



About Ungerboeck:



Ungerboeck is an event and venue management software company that has evolved over 35 years from collaboration with industry professionals and managers. Specifically developed for the event and venue management industry, Ungerboeck products help clients of all sizes operate more profitably and efficiently. Beyond event booking and planning, Ungerboeck's software is powerful enough to manage every aspect of business, from accounting to invoicing and generating valuable business insights.



About Tessitura:



We are Tessitura, a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM (Customer Relationship Management) lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education, and front of house. Intuitive tools turn data into action. And features like timed admission, integrated streaming, and contactless scanning help build a sustainable future. With Tessitura, organizations can achieve their goals with ease.