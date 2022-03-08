Bow Valley College introduces new Women Pivoting in Tech bursary

Calgary, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is proud to announce a new Women Pivoting in Tech bursary on this International Women's Day. The program is possible thanks to generous support from the Government of Alberta through a Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Innovation grant. The college receives $400,000 to fund the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) bursaries.

"Bow Valley College is extremely grateful to have the opportunity to support women pursuing a STEM education," says Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President & CEO, Bow Valley College. "Our mission is to remove barriers to learning, and these bursaries will make a tremendous difference in helping women achieve their goals."

The Women Pivoting in Tech bursary covers tuition but will also help offset other costs such as technology, childcare, and basic expenses. It is hoped that easing financial pressures will reassure recipients that they can manage school.

"The day-to-day expenses are often what hold women back when they consider pursuing higher education," says Lynn Connell, Director of Student Services, and Registrar, Bow Valley College. "Making that rent payment, buying that bus pass, and hiring a babysitter are all considerations for them. These bursaries will lift some of their financial worries so they can concentrate on classes," says Connell.

The Women Pivoting in Tech bursaries will be open for all female-identifying students to apply, including those looking for a mid-career change, Indigenous students, and newcomers. Bow Valley College diploma and post-diploma programs in STEM will help fill in-demand tech jobs in fields such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, information technology services, and software development.

"Women are underrepresented in these professions, and Bow Valley College is elated to give them the opportunity to demonstrate they can excel in STEM disciplines," says Alison Anderson, Dean of Business, Technology, and the Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts.

Many Bow Valley College instructors are women who have worked in STEM. They will be valuable mentors to the recipients of these bursaries and hope to keep the momentum going for more exceptional women.

"Bow Valley College is proud to contribute to advancing gender equality," says Dr. Mwaba. "We will do so by reskilling and upskilling talented women in contemporary STEM programs that will see them graduate quickly and work in their desired field faster."

