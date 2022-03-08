Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Faye C. Waterman, President of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. GOVB ("Bancorp" or the "Company") and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.10 per share for all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15th, 2022. This dividend will be paid on March 31st, 2022.
Mr. Waterman commented, "I am pleased to announce Gouverneur Bancorp's 45th consecutive semi-annual dividend. The Company's continued success had enabled it to pay more than twenty-two years of competitive dividends, even during these unprecedented and turbulent times facing not only our nation, but the world."
Cambray Mutual Holding Company, the parent company of Gouverneur Bancorp and majority shareholder of Bancorp stock, continues to receive member and regulatory approval to waive its right to dividends.
Founded in 1892, the Bank is a New York State chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area of St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.
For more information, contact Faye C. Waterman, President, at (315) 287-2600.
