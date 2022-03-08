One World Universe Inc. Becomes Debt Free and Sends Shares to Treasury

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- World Universe Inc. OWUV, a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, paid off $350,000 in debt after coming to an agreement with Next-Generation Services, LLC.



One World Universe Inc. paid Next-Generation Services 33.4 million shares to complete their consulting services agreement and become debt free. This agreement was the last of One World Universe's debt and now can focus solely on increasing revenues and assets. The 33.4M shares that were given to Next-Generation Services were paid with shares bought back from the company over the last several months. To reiterate the promise of shareholder transparency and no dilution, One World Universe would like to state, "No dilution of any kind was used to pay this debt off."

Additionally, it has been brought to the company's attention that the CEO of One World Universe, Jerry, C. Craig, was misidentified as being associated with Next-Generation Services, LLC. CEO Jerry C. Craig has no affiliation with this company besides the services provided. The CEO of Next-Generation Services, LLC., Danielle Tanner will provide notarized documentation confirming there is no affiliation besides services purchased in order to avoid any potential or future conflicts of interest.

Lastly, One World Universe submitted for the first tranche of shares to be returned to Treasury and will be posting updates as the share structure and float begin to reflect the share reductions. One World Universe Inc. continues to buy shares each month and is excited to have the share structure and float reflect the work that the One World Universe executive team have put in over the last quarter.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe OWUV is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

