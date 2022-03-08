MDM Permian, Inc. Lindley #4-A Drilling Schedule

Carrollton, Texas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDM Permian Inc. MDMP today has announced that plans have been completed to begin the drilling of the Lindley #4-A well in Irion County, Tx.
IRION COUNTY, TEXAS – LINDLEY #A-4
The Lindley #4-A well location is currently permitted to a depth of 2000 ft. targeting the prolific San Angelo Sands. A Tinsley Drilling Company rig is scheduled to move onto the location during the last week of April. The location is very small with rock is at the surface, so steel pits will be utilized and provided by Tinsley. Hot Splash Mud Co. will supply the drilling fluids and PSI Wireline will provide logging services.
NuTech Energy has provided an impressive log analysis and an Advanced Reservoir Characterization of the target zone on the nearby Lindley #A-3 well, which was drilled in 1984, produced from the Canyon Sands at a depth of 6700 ft. and recently plugged due to shallow casing leaks and poor casing integrity.
The Lindley #A-4 location is a direct offset to the #A-3. The expected section is 30 ft. thick and shows high permeability and oil saturation. NuTech analysis indicates that the zone has the potential for over 100,000 BO over the life of the well.
MDM Permian, Inc. will provide more updates as drilling of this exciting well begins.
About MDM Permian, Inc.:
Based in Carrolton, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly-traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, mineral prospects. The Company's business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas. MDM Energy, Inc. (the wholly-owned operating subsidiary of MDM Permian, Inc.), has been actively involved in the oil and gas industry since 1981 with offices located in Carrolton, Texas.
Michael Rafael has nearly 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, serving as founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of MDM Energy, Inc.("MDM").
Mr. Rafael has been directly involved in the drilling, completion, and operation of over 300 oil and gas projects, primarily in the Illinois Basin, and directly supervises and oversees field operations. Mr. Rafael works directly with contract geologists, petroleum engineers and geophysicists from start to finish.
For more information about the company, please visit https://www.mdmenergy.com.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mdmpermian
Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
For additional information, view the company's website at www.mdmpermian.com or contact MDM Permian, Inc. at (214) 651-9900
