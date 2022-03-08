Las Vegas, USA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Robotic Systems Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 11.5% by 2026, as per DelveInsight's Analysis

The demand for Surgical Robotic Systems is witnessing a huge surge due to increasing surgical procedures which can be attributed to various factors such as increasing geriatric population who form a big part of the at-risk population for prostate cancer, valvular diseases, endometriosis among other diseases leading to a direct increase in the Surgical Robotic Systems Market.

DelveInsight's Surgical Robotic Systems Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Surgical Robotic Systems Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Surgical Robotic Systems Market.

Some of the essential factors from the Surgical Robotic Systems Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth and occupy the largest Surgical Robots market share.

Key Surgical Robotic Systems companies proactively developing novel devices include names such as Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker Corporation, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES, Medtronic, avateramedical GmbH, CMR Surgical Ltd., Medicaroid Corporation, Medrobotics Corp, Asensus Surgical US, Inc, Globus Medical, Microport Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC., Accuray Incorporated, THINK Surgical., Renishaw plc, Zimmer Biomet, Corindus, Inc (Siemens Healthineers), Preceyes BV., MicroSure, Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd, and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyzes that the Global Surgical Robotic Systems market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2026.

In November 2021, Brain Navi Biotechnology, a Taiwan-based company received the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for their NaoTrac, a robotic-assisted surgical robot.

In October 2021, Medtronic received the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for their Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system thereby enabling Medtronic to access the European market for this device. The device received approval for gynecologic and urological procedures.

In March 2021, an Israel-based company Memic Innovative Surgery received regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their robotically-assisted surgical device, making it the first FDA-approved Surgical Robotic Device for transvaginal hysterectomy.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Surgical Robotic Systems, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Surgical Robotic Systems Medical Device Report

Surgical Robotic Systems Overview

Surgical Robotic Systems, also known as robot-assisted surgical devices are medical devices that are computer-assisted systems which are employed in surgical navigation, pre-operative planning, and also assist in carrying out surgical procedures in a minimally invasive manner.

Surgical Robotic Systems Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Surgical Robotic Systems market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Surgical Robotic Systems market during the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Owing to the significance of key growth factors such as the rising growing prevalence of cancers, increasing prevalence of degenerative bone disorders, and rising government initiatives regarding disease treatment awareness, the North America Surgical Robotic Systems market is expected to register positive growth. Furthermore, high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, new product approvals, and high awareness also helped the Surgical Robotic Systems market to grow in this region.

Furthermore, the presence of a large patient pool and extensive insurance coverage also motivates patients to opt for surgical interventions in the country which further is contributing to the demand for robot-assisted surgical systems. For instance, a South Korea-based company, Koh Young Technology Inc is planning to launch a neurosurgical robotics system in the US market by 2022 after it receives FDA approval.

Click here to understand more about the Surgical Robotic Systems Market Landscape @ Novel Developments In Surgical Robotic Systems Landscape

Surgical Robotic Systems Market Dynamics

Some of the key factors that are expected to drive the Surgical Robotic Systems market are increasing surgical procedures which can be attributed to various factors such as increasing geriatric population who form a big part of the at-risk population for prostate cancer, valvular diseases, endometriosis among others, growing need for robot-assisted surgery systems due to the growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgical approaches, technological advancements, and the innovation in product development which is paving the way for miniaturized Surgical Robots ultimately contributing in the overall growth of the Surgical Robotic Systems market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of various diseases such as gynecological problems including endometriosis, urological problems, and cardiovascular disorders such as mitral valve disease is also resulting in a growing number of surgical interventions leading to a direct rise in the Surgical Robotic Systems market.

On the contrary, the bulky design of these systems, the high cost of devices, and potential mechanical limitations may restrict the Surgical Robotic Systems market growth. The Surgical Robotic Systems market witnessed a period of temporary recession as lockdown restrictions were enforced as a necessary step to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. One of the major impacts of lockdowns was observed in the disruption of the production process and supply chains across the globe. In addition to the previously mentioned factor, the significant reduction in the medical procedures due to the prioritization of the patient load associated with the COVID-19 infection, the demand for the Surgical Robotic Systems also decreased significantly.

Get a sneak peek at the Surgical Robotic Systems market dynamics @ Surgical Robotic Systems Market Drivers Analysis

Scope of the Surgical Robotic Systems Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Application - Urology, Gynecology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, and Others

Urology, Gynecology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, and Others Market Segmentation By End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Surgical Robotic Systems Companies - Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES, Medtronic, avateramedical GmbH, CMR Surgical Ltd., Medicaroid Corporation, Medrobotics Corp, Asensus Surgical US, Inc, Globus Medical, Microport Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC., Accuray Incorporated, THINK Surgical., Renishaw plc, Zimmer Biomet, Corindus, Inc (Siemens Healthineers), Preceyes BV., MicroSure, Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd , and others.

, and others. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Surgical Robotic Systems market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Key Surgical Robotic Systems Companies Analysis

1 Surgical Robotic Systems Market Report Introduction 2 Surgical Robotic Systems Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Surgical Robotic Systems Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Surgical Robotic Systems Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Surgical Robotic Systems Market 7 Surgical Robotic Systems Market Layout 8 Surgical Robotic Systems Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Surgical Robotic Systems Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

