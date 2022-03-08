Trademark Factory Launches Affiliate Program

New York, NY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past year, entrepreneurs have been catching up to the benefits of trademarks. According to the USPTO, there has been a 40% increase in trademark applications. Trademark Factory® is launching a unique affiliate program to continue their mission in helping growth-minded entrepreneurs build amazing brands.

They are the only trademarking service in the world providing a result-based, 100% money-back guarantee. Their 99.3% success rate speaks for itself—with thousands of satisfied clients confidently recommending their services.

Trademark Factory® affiliates can benefit from helping other entrepreneurs trademark their brands with a guaranteed result for a guaranteed budget.

How The Trademark Factory® Affiliate Program Works

There are three easy steps to becoming a Trademark Factory® affiliate:

1. Sign up

Register as a Trademark Factory® affiliate.

2. Share

Use your personalized affiliate link on your website, social media pages, or with your network of business owners.

3. Get Paid

Trademark Factory® will send you $500 for every new client who becomes a client through your affiliate link or referral.

Affiliate partners can also choose to pass their commission on as a discount for other entrepreneurs who choose to use Trademark Factory® via their affiliate link.

For any business to realize the full potential and value of their brand's success, registering a trademark on all their branding assets—brand name, logo, and tagline is essential. The complicated trademarking process is now made easier through Trademark Factory®'s services.

